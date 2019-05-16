Seven Lakes Technologies Announces Location in Midland

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Lakes Technologies, Inc., a SaaS-based production and capital planning software provider for upstream (E&P) oil and gas companies, announced the opening of its office in Midland, Texas. Located in the heart of the Permian, the Seven Lakes office will be an important catalyst in technology driven growth for oil and gas producers.

The largest supermajor and a number of mid major oil and gas companies in the Permian are pursuing technology led by operational excellence that allows them to grow without adding people or cost. They are running routeless oilfields addressing high value assets on priority with JOYN 2, the first pump by exception platform powered by artificial intelligence, cloud and mobility. The office in Midland will make it easier for oil and gas producers to build on initial success from field pilots and run cost-lean oilfields at scale.

"Our customers are leading the way in making the best use of technology to pump by exception in the Permian. With an office in Midland, it's easier to innovate with them and deliver value sooner," said Shiva Rajagopalan, CEO, Seven Lakes Technologies.

About Seven Lakes Technologies

Seven Lakes Technologies is a leading SaaS based production and capital planning software provider for the Upstream (E&P) oil and gas sector; focused on improving business drivers and enhancing execution of customer business strategies. Seven Lakes offers innovative product suites focused on Production, CAPEX and OPEX improvements. Seven Lakes Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Midland, Texas, and Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit https://www.sevenlakes.com.

