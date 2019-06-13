Seven Lakes Technologies Wins Stevie for JOYN 2 Platform in the 2019 Energy Innovation of the Year Category

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Lakes Technologies, Inc., a SaaS-based production and capital planning software provider for upstream (E&P) oil and gas companies, today announced that its flagship product, JOYN 2, is the Bronze Stevie winner at the American Business Awards 2019, in the Energy Innovation of the Year category.

One of the most prestigious awards in the U.S., the Stevie this year had over 3,800 entries, judged by 200 experts in almost a hundred categories. The awards were presented in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Judges found JOYN 2, the first pump by exception platform for every worker in the oilfield, to be a "game changer." "Their story is truly interesting. I really like the innovation of JOYN 2 that has considerable influences on the Oilfields. It will be the visionary opening for technologies in the Energy Industry," one of the judges remarked.

Using JOYN 2 oil and gas companies focus on production growth without adding more people or cost. The platform harnesses artificial intelligence, and cloud and mobility, to save two hours per field worker, per day. JOYN 2 currently powers the workforce of 30 oil and gas companies, including the largest supermajor and a number of mid majors.

"Our technology helps oil and gas companies gain hundreds of hours back in oilfields and save millions of dollars in an increasingly competitive industry. Our customers continually innovate with us to create fully connected and exceptionally efficient oilfields. This award recognizes our collaborative approach to drive technology led oilfield efficiencies, equipping every field worker to pump by exception," said Shiva Rajagopalan, CEO of Seven Lakes Technologies.

About Seven Lakes Technologies

Seven Lakes Technologies is a leading SaaS based production and capital planning software provider for the Upstream (E&P) oil and gas sector; focused on improving business drivers and enhancing execution of customer business strategies. Seven Lakes offers innovative product suites focused on Production, CAPEX and OPEX improvements. Seven Lakes Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Midland, Texas, and Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit https://www.sevenlakes.com.

