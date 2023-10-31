Seven MBM Attorneys Included in 2024 Best Lawyers in America®

Maiello Brungo & Maiello

31 Oct, 2023, 08:11 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP (MBM), is pleased to announce that seven of the firm's lawyers are recognized in the 2024 U.S. edition of Best Lawyers®.

  • Michael L. Brungo: Employment Law—Management, Litigation—Labor and Employment
  • Jennifer L. Cerce: Real Estate Law
  • Christina L. Lane: Litigation—Labor and Employment
  • Lawrence J. Maiello: Real Estate Law, Corporate Law, Construction Law
  • Kathleen C. McConnell: Real Estate Law
  • John H. Prorok: Real Estate Law
  • David Raves: Construction Law, Litigation—Construction

Michael Brungo serves as solicitor and special counsel for school districts, municipalities, and governmental authorities handling issues including student rights and constitutional and civil rights issues. He represents public and private entities on employment matters including hiring practices, progressive discipline, and defending discrimination claims.

Jennifer Cerce specializes in real estate, business, and civil litigation. She works extensively with taxing bodies throughout Pennsylvania handling tax assessment and exemption appeals for residential and commercial real estate.

Christina Lane concentrates on education and employment law. She has experience in disability, employment, and related litigation before administrative agencies such as the PHRC, EEOC, and federal courts. She counsels clients on issues of regulatory compliance, policy development, collective bargaining, employee discipline, student services, accommodation requests, and litigation avoidance.

Lawrence Maiello leads MBM's Real Estate Law practice, having specialized in the industry for three decades. He possesses substantial experience with commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate developments. He acts as counsel on construction matters, assisting with project management issues, construction litigation, and mediation matters.

Kathleen McConnell represents numerous clients throughout the organizational, transactional, financial, and construction processes necessary to real estate development. She is instrumental as counsel to banks in connection with loans secured by real estate and commercial assets.

John Prorok has three decades of commercial real estate transactional experience, including construction loans, leasing, and the acquisition and sale of mixed use, office, and retail properties.

David Raves specializes in construction law and is a registered architect in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. By integrating his architectural experience with his legal practice, Raves brings unique insight into the construction process and provides MBM's clients with unparalleled legal representation.

MBM is a full-service law firm specializing in: Business Law, Construction Law, Education Law, Employment Law, Estate Planning, Human Resources Law, Litigation, Municipal Law, Real Estate Law, and Real Estate Tax Assessment.

Contact: Greta Kelly, [email protected]

