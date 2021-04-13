Seven million hours of patient data shows that Smith+Nephew's wireless, wearable LEAF™ Patient Monitoring System helps prevent hospital-acquired pressure injuries

While rates of other hospital-acquired conditions have declined in the US in recent years, hospital acquired pressure injury (HAPI) rates have continued to increase 1 , leading to an average incremental cost of $21,767 per patient impacted. 2 In a randomized clinical trial conducted using the LEAF System, results showed that HAPI odds were reduced by 73% 3* , an impact which could help eliminate up to $39 billion in avoidable HAPI costs if expanded nationally. 1,2

"We're proud that the LEAF System has reached this major milestone while driving improved patient outcomes and economic savings to healthcare systems. The LEAF System perfectly exemplifies Smith+Nephew's purpose: using technology to take the limits off living, and to help medical professionals do the same. It is an important technology that improves the standard of care and curbs the growth rate of HAPIs," said Simon Fraser, President, Advanced Wound Management, Smith+Nephew.

HAPIs develop when patients are not repositioned with sufficient frequency to prevent prolonged pressure, particularly over bony prominences.4 Studies have shown that average turn adherence using traditional methods is less than 50%5-17 and the subsequent sustained pressure can compress tissue, impair blood flow and lead to localized tissue damage. The LEAF System helps measure turn frequency, turn angle and tissue recovery time to improve patient repositioning. It works by notifying staff when repositioning is needed according to the patient's individualized turn schedule, meeting the new recommendations set in the 2019 International Clinical Practice Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Injuries.18 Facilities that have implemented the LEAF System have been able to increase their turn adherence up to 98%.7

First deployed in U.S. healthcare facilities in 2014, the innovative LEAF System was the first FDA-cleared device to monitor patient orientation and activity in bed-bound, chair-bound, and ambulatory patients. In addition to the recent findings, other studies have shown that the LEAF System helps nurses prioritize patient care, improves unit workflow, and saves hospitals non-reimbursed costs associated with the treatment of pressure injuries, as well as rental bed costs.7,19-22

Smith+Nephew offers additional pressure management products designed to help facilities follow evidence-based protocols and improve clinical practice. In addition to patient repositioning, our portfolio features ALLEVYN™ LIFE Dressings, which are multilayered and uniquely constructed for protecting intact skin as part of a pressure injury prevention protocol, and the SECURA™ range of skin care products, which help maintain skin integrity and hygiene.

To learn more about the LEAF Patient Monitoring System, please visit sn-leaf.com.

*as compared to standard of care

