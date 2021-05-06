Seven New Restaurants in New York Receive MICHELIN Star Awards

"With 58 cuisine types, New York City and Westchester County continue to serve with resilience as global leaders in diverse and high-quality dining, despite the challenges of the global health crisis," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "MICHELIN Guide inspectors were delighted to introduce the MICHELIN Green Star and recognize Chef Dan Barber and the team at Blue Hill at Stone Barns for an unwavering commitment to sustainable gastronomy."

Here's the list of new starred restaurants, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Tsukimi (East Village-New One Star)

With a seasonal approach in mind, Chef Takanori Akiyama has created a deeply personal interpretation of a proper kaiseki meal.

Rezdôra Osteria Emiliana (Gramercy- New One Star, promotion from Plate)

Rezdôra offers authentic, regionally focused Italian fare. The quality and execution continue to impress time and again thanks to Chef Stefano Secchi.

Jua (Gramercy - New One Star)

With prior experience at Jungsik in Seoul and New York City, Chef Hoyoung expertly weaves Western influences into his Korean prix-fixe menu.

Don Angie (Greenwich Village - New One Star)

Husband-and-wife chef partners Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli have created a modern Italian American menu with a true global flair. They handle bold flavors with creativity and finesse.

Kochi (Midtown West - New One Star)

With expertly grilled skewers, Korean ingredients and bold, exciting compositions, Chef Sungchul Shim and his team craft a truly special experience where technique and personality go hand in hand.

Vestry (SoHo - New One Star)

Steering this kitchen's reigns is the talented Chef Shaun Hergatt. This menu exudes elegance and the ethos continues to be a marriage of Asian ingredients with classic French technique.

Francie (Brooklyn-Williamsburg - New One Star)

Native New Yorker Chef Chris Cipollone excels at balancing intriguing flavors and textures. His expertise is on display in contemporary pasta dishes, his signature pithivier and the sauces that accompany each course.

The 2021 MICHELIN Guide New York and Westchester County added a new distinction: the MICHELIN Green Star. Introduced in January 2020 with the MICHELIN Guide France, the MICHELIN Green Star recognizes restaurants with a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy and environmental protection.

Led by Chef Dan Barber, Blue Hill at Stone Barns was recognized as the first MICHELIN Green Star recipient in New York. Chef Barber and his team work closely with 64 local farms, day boat fishermen off Long Island and vegetable and grain breeders to source fresh, local ingredients and develop varieties that require less energy to produce.

The new selections are available on the MICHELIN Guide iOS app. Download the app to explore all the Michelin-rated restaurants across the globe and book the world's most unique and exciting hotels. App users can also create and share their own restaurant and hotel wish lists.

Through integrations with OpenTable and Resy, two official booking partners of the MICHELIN Guide in New York City and Westchester County, users can make reservations for Michelin rated restaurants.

The MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County Selection:

Bib Gourmands = (Good food at moderate price) 131 o (Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey) 5 n (Excellent cuisine, worth a detour) 14 m (High quality cooking, worth a stop) 49 Cuisine types reflected in selection 58 Cuisine types starred restaurants 14 Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands 36

