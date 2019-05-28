Seven Oaks Country Club to host "Moonlight Masquerade", the 21st annual Beaver County Salvation Army Spring Gala on Saturday June 8

CARNEGIE, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever dreamt of spending 12 days in Greece; simply want to entertain a group of friends in a private box at a Pirate game; or want to have a personal chat with Coach Clint Hurdle or dinner with Steeler Great Merrill Hoge, your dreams could soon come true. These packages and more will be up for auction at the 21st annual Beaver County Spring Gala, Moonlight Masquerade, benefiting The Salvation Army.

At just $100 per person, attendees will experience an elegant evening of music and dining, and an opportunity to bid on a wide array of products, event packages and signed sports memorabilia. Hostetter Auctioneers is donating its professional services for the evening.

Those wishing to dress in Masquerade attire are welcome to do so… otherwise cocktail party chic is recommended.

Matt Farago, public address announcer for the Harlem Globetrotters and local sports radio is serving as the evening's emcee.

Event sponsorships and the donation of auction items are still being sought. Special packages that include program advertising and complementary tickets range from $500 to $5,000. Individual ads without tickets may be placed at a cost of $250. To RSVP or for more information, call 724-846-2330.

Nearly 18,000 residents of Beaver County live below the poverty level. Thousands more are faced with the daily decision of either paying bills or putting food on the table. This annual event helps to provide critical funding for the services. The Salvation Army provides to families and children throughout Beaver County each year. Both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 131 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services.

