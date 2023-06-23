Seven of Creation is All Set to Launch Their Genesis NFT Collection

Seven of Creation

23 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Stunning handmade 2D and 3D fiction NFTs with a Tremendous storyline

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven of Creation proudly launched its Genesis NFT Collections in Opensea. Initially, they are going to launch 5 characters and 5000 NFTs. These NFTs are Handcrafted with graphical tools and based on their storyline characters.

Seven Of Creation is a passionate and dynamic project led by the mother and daughter duo from Canada. Seven of Creation follows the extraordinary destinies of seven girls, Keahi, Ulfhild, Tanei, Akiko, Zaida, Ishani, and Enola. Each of them is cursed by God and tasked with saving the world from divine punishment. Story of their struggles and triumphs and the intricate tapestry of their past lives. The power of faith as they strive to save the world and bring peace and harmony.

"We are thrilled to unveil our handcrafted NFTs on OpenSea, offering a realistic and exciting experience. Join our creative community to engage in live discussions, share ideas, and collaborate on storytelling. Experience the magic of our immersive storyline firsthand and embark on a journey like no other." Dansy Pe, CEO

Members of Seven Of Creation will get complete rights to captivating art pieces, fostering a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Additionally, this esteemed community of individuals will have the privilege of actively participating in the platform's governance through dedicated Discord channels. Engage in live discussions, partake in art challenges, and even contribute to collaborative story-writing ventures, cultivating a thriving environment for artistic exploration. 

The Genesis NFT collection from Seven of Creation will be live soon on Opensea and available for purchase. Seven Of Creation's craftsmanship NFTs and graphical naval ensure a unique and special place in the captivating world. They said that each of their handcrafted NFTs is a work of art, and they are not just collectibles but gateways to attractive stories and vibrant communities.

Seven of Creation plans to develop a game in the future. The game is to be an immersive experience that takes players on a journey through the captivating world of Seven of Creation.

Whether you are a collector, a gamer, or simply appreciate fine craftsmanship, Seven of Creation's NFTs and graphical naval are sure to impress. So, if you want to own a piece of art and be a part of a vibrant community, join the Seven Of Creation Community.

