Seven Reasons to Fall in Love with Westchester Condo Living at WatermarkPointe

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dream of a resort-inspired life on the beach begins here at your WatermarkPointe Westchester condominium . Characterized by sophistication and surrounded by ribbons of tranquil beach, residents can look forward to sunset strolls, lushly landscaped paths, and the best views of water and sky. Incredible amenities and spectacular waterfront homes await at WatermarkPointe. Read on to learn more.

Outdoor Heated Pool. Set right beside the clubhouse on the water's edge, WatermarkPointe's outdoor heated pool offers residents an ideal location to cool down, relax, or to get their daily exercise. Start each morning with a sunrise swim to recharge and revitalize, or spend lazy afternoons poolside with your favorite cocktail.

Fitness Center & Clubhouse. Staying active is easier than ever at WatermarkPointe! With access to a fully-equipped fitness center overlooking breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound, residents will love taking the time for a daily workout. After an invigorating session, head over to the Clubhouse and relax on the comfortable lounge seating in front of the large-screen television.

Light-filled Greatrooms. Open-flow floorplans, 10-foot ceilings, and 24-feet of soaring glass opening to a private 30-foot terrace - your WatermarkPointe greatroom truly is a great room! Andersen architectural-style windows fill your home with an abundance of natural light and allow for breathtaking waterviews without even having to step outside.

Spacious Master Suite. Grand master suites complete with walk-in closets and an en-suite master bath await at WatermarkPointe. Featuring top-of-the-line accessories and an elegant choice of tiles throughout, your spa-inspired master bath will be the height of luxury, and your master suite will be the ideal location for relaxation.

An Enviable Westchester Location. Located in iconic Westchester, NY, the New Rochelle condos for sale at WatermarkPointe offer the perfect mixture of laid-back coastal living and access to the excitement of Manhattan and surrounding Westchester. With a scenic 35-minute scheduled commute to New York City, there is undoubtedly something for everyone to enjoy near WatermarkPointe.

Private Entry and Indoor Parking. Upon arriving at the private gated peninsula at the end of Davenport Neck , WatermarkPointe residents and visitors can rest easy knowing they will not have to search for parking thanks to the secure indoor garages in every building. With a private elevator in each garage, lugging your groceries up the stairs is a chore of the past!

Come Home to Spectacular (maintenance-free and resort-inspired). At WatermarkPointe all maintenance is taken care of on your behalf. That means no more wasted days spent raking leaves, shoveling snow, or landscaping! Additionally, with an on-site resident manager and two porters on staff, you can rest easy knowing there is always someone available to offer a helping hand.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe beachfront condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe

Related Links

http://watermarkpointe.com

