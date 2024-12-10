Seven Seas Capital Launches Fund to Enable Institutional Participation in Decentralized Finance Yields

Having attracted over $2.8B to its non-custodial onchain yield products, the leading DeFi investment strategist is expanding its offering for institutional investors with the launch of a new fund

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized finance investment strategist Seven Seas Capital today launches its first fund for enabling institutional DeFi. The ETH DeFi Yield Fund will provide investors with a simple entrypoint to earning class-leading yields on ETH, with a BTC product to come.

This fund builds on Seven Seas Capital's proven investment strategies and targets a return profile of 10% relative to ETH. The team's strategies include market making on decentralized exchanges and taking risk-mitigated leveraged positions, which have propelled their non-custodial "vault" investment vehicles to become some of the largest participants in DeFi. Through these vaults Seven Seas has attracted over $2.8B and earned the trust of investors over the past three years.

"Our investment strategies are both reliable and scalable, making the ETH DeFi Yield Fund a natural next step for institutional investors who would consider an ETH ETF," said Stephanie Vaughan, Co-Founder & COO of Seven Seas Capital. "Our suite of ETH yield strategies, tailored for a range of risk appetites, have outperformed staking ETH across the board, without a single down month since launching. Even better, we've managed to generate higher yields as these vehicles have grown from $0 to $2.8B in asset value."

Seven Seas Capital has established itself as a premier quantitative DeFi investment strategist, having developed and launched a variety of non-custodial, onchain investment vehicles over the past year and generated class-leading yields on assets like ETH, BTC, and stablecoins.

"We strongly believe that Ethereum the protocol and ETH the asset will see massive growth over the next few years as the primary layer for tokenization of assets," said Seven Seas Capital Co-Founder & CEO, Sun Raghupathi. "Our investment objective is simple: turn ETH into more ETH."

Seven Seas Capital has rapidly demonstrated success in market making, with their vaults becoming the largest liquidity providers by volume (>$10B) for liquid staked and restaked ETH in decentralized exchanges on Ethereum. With users and capital rapidly flowing onto Ethereum Layer 2 networks, the team is also bringing their expertise to these markets, where there are additional opportunities due to their relative inefficiency.

Beyond providing trading liquidity, the ETH DeFi Yield Fund will capture the arbitrage between the ETH staking rate and ETH borrow rate, and arbitrage depeg events when ETH liquid staking tokens are mispriced from parity with ETH.

The Seven Seas Capital team is unique in having twin expertise as capital allocators and builders in the blockchain ecosystem. They've developed state-of-the-art onchain asset management infrastructure, first creating the premier vaults on Somm Finance and then launching Veda, the native yield layer powering leading DeFi apps like EtherFi.

They have deep knowledge and experience navigating DeFi markets, the chops to assess technical risks, and a strong reputation among builders and investors throughout the space. Their expertise has also shone in times of market stress, including navigating multiple black swan events with flying colors such as the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and USDC depegging.

Those interested in Seven Seas Capital's ETH DeFi Yield Fund and its forthcoming BTC DeFi Yield Fund are encouraged to get in touch with the team by reaching out to [email protected].

Press Contact

Frank Spence

[email protected]

(415) 294-1157

