SEVEN SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED TO 2024 SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that seven of its Partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Annually, Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

The following Sklar Kirsh Partners have been named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Jennifer Borow: Business & Corporate

Scott R. Ehrlich: Mergers & Acquisitions

Justin Goldstein: Business Litigation

Robbin Itkin: Bankruptcy; also named to the Top 100 Super Lawyers list

Andrew Kirsh: Real Estate

Ian Landsberg: Bankruptcy

Jeffrey Sklar: Business & Corporate

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP