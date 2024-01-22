SEVEN SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED TO 2024 SUPER LAWYERS LIST
22 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that seven of its Partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.
Annually, Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.
The following Sklar Kirsh Partners have been named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list:
Jennifer Borow: Business & Corporate
Scott R. Ehrlich: Mergers & Acquisitions
Justin Goldstein: Business Litigation
Robbin Itkin: Bankruptcy; also named to the Top 100 Super Lawyers list
Andrew Kirsh: Real Estate
Ian Landsberg: Bankruptcy
Jeffrey Sklar: Business & Corporate
Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.
