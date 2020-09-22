Seven Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers® 2021

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple attorneys of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP in Cleveland, Ohio have been recognized by Best Lawyers® 2021, including two Lawyer of the Year selections.

The following attorneys were recognized and awarded as such:

Attorney Peter H. Weinberger : Best Lawyers® Lawyer of the Year 2021, for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; he also has three previous Lawyer of the Year titles.

The 2021 titles mark the first time that both Attorney Herman and Attorney Hulick have been recognized by this prestigious organization. Attorney Weinberger and Attorney Lansdowne have been recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2007, Attorney DiCello was first recognized in 2017, Attorney Scott was first recognized in 2018, and Attorney Hawal was recognized starting in 2008.

Best Lawyers® is famous in legal circles for basing its selection methodology on a "purely peer review™" processes. Any lawyer can be nominated each year, and currently recognized Best Lawyers® members provide candid feedback on outstanding nominees. An unbiased, third-party analysis of the feedback and votes is conducted to ensure there are no errors or favoritism. Once the top nominees are sorted, a check is conducted with their respective local bars the final results are released.

The Lawyer of the Year title takes the Best Lawyers® recognition a step further. It is given to individual lawyers who are considered by the organization as the "best of the best" in any given area of practice and geographic area. For example, Attorneys DiCello and Weinberger were both recognized under the Cleveland practice area – Weinberger for personal injury and DiCello for civil rights, however, both practice in other areas as well.

For further information about Best Lawyers® and its methodology for recognizing attorneys, inquiring parties should visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/methodology. Additional information about all four attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers® 2021 can be found at https://www.spanglaw.com/.

