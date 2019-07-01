Seven Spectacular Chef-Crafted Burgers

These culinary vanguards are using that medium to create some of the tastiest burgers in the land:

1. The Swill Burger, Chef Lamar Moore, The Swill Inn, Chicago

Moore's signature burger features two thin-smashed patties, house-made pimento cheese and pickles on a brioche bun.

2. The Good Boi, Chef Brett Sawyer, Good Company, Cleveland

Sawyer's beef navel/sirloin blend with griddled onions, white American cheese, lavender pickles, shredded lettuce and "company sauce" on a poppyseed milk bun has been an instant hit in the 216.

3. Heimburger, Travis and Emma Heim, Heim Barbecue, Fort Worth

They've built a reputation for excellence with barbecue, and the Heims' burger is no joke, either: two quarter-pound patties with American cheese, Prime brisket and bacon burnt end jam on a sweet sourdough bun.

4. The Unpretentious Burger, Greg and Kristina Gaardbo, Chicago Culinary Kitchen

Two 4 oz. patties with Tillamook aged cheddar, Dubliner white cheese, "tallownaise," McClure pickes, bacon-onion jam on a bottom-up toasted bun tastes even better served out the side of the Gaardbos' black and pink, fire-spitting food truck.

5. The SJM Burger, Chef Mike Midgley, Midgley's Public House, Stockton, Calif.

The "Top Chef" alum goes big with an 8 oz. patty topped with 5 oz. of barrel-roasted prime rib, bacon, pepperjack and American cheeses, pickles, onion straws, Bruno's peppers, horseradish cream and mayo on a brioche bun.

6. FC Cincinnati Burger, Chef Shawn Heine, Street City Pub, Cincinnati

The away match home of the Major League Soccer club's fan Irish Briogaid paid homage to the team with this herb-blended burger topped with Irish cheddar, shredded lettuce, bacon and onion ring with mustard-mayo on a brioche bun.

7. Blackberry Brie Burger, Chef K.C. Gulbro, FoxFire, Geneva, Ill.

The combination of blackberry jam and melted brie with the heat of pickled jalapeno on a pretzel roll puts this northern Illinois burger over the top.

Find more of the chefs' burger inspiration here, or visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com for cooking tips and recipes.

