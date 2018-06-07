Seven Stars Cloud Announces Joint Venture with The Centre for Digital Revolution (C4DR)

The JV will operate within, and be one component of, the previously announced NextGen X Sales, IEO and Trading Network. In addition, the Company again notes that SSC will be changing the name of NextGen X to GenXPlus, moving forward.

The JV will be headed by Mr. Eric van der Kleij, the CEO of the Centre for Digital Revolution and a pioneering technology entrepreneur who co-founded his first FinTech company Adeptra in 1996 (sold to NYSE-listed FICO in 2012). He was appointed by the UK Prime Minister as Chief Executive of the UK's Tech City initiative, after which he created Level39, one of the largest Fintech and Smart City hubs in Europe.

In 2016 he was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Group and Adviser for FinTech and Blockchain for the Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP) at the UK Government's Department for International Trade.

In 2017 he established the Centre for Digital Revolution in London, a major new initiative and international hub focusing on the key technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. C4DR operates a Blockchain lab and innovation programs, as well as a corporate company builder in the UK, China and Switzerland. C4DR is developing new Blockchain and crypto infrastructure related projects with corporations (e.g. Swisscom and UBS) and is a regular speaker focusing significantly on regulatory matters at Blockchain/crypto and Fintech conferences in the U.K., Europe, Switzerland, China, and the USA.

Speaking about the JV Van der Kleij said: "Over the last 10 years, the rapid development of Blockchain/DLT and Artificial Intelligence has seen an ocean of startups and corporations experimenting and conducting pilots to understand the potential of this breakthrough technology. This year marks the moment when the world's major financial institutions begin the serious adoption of these technologies, and the adoption of professionally created tokenized digital assets. This JV aims to construct a company that will lead the best possible regulatory compliant global standards in asset digitization, issuance, listing & trading, and further, provide professional and institutional-grade investment services to major corporations, institutional investors and funds seeking to safely enter this market."

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial – Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution.

We facilitate and enable the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era. SSC acts as the manager and service provider of an ecosystem for securitization and digital currency tokenization as well as trading system integration.

About The Centre for Digital Revolution (C4DR) (http://c4dr.com/)

C4DR is a series of new, international 'digital foundry and insight centres' harnessing the key technologies of the modern industrial revolution, as opportunity for business and a force for good in society.

The Modern Industrial Revolution is changing the way we live and work, sometimes at dizzying speeds. The pace of change is unsettling for some, particularly those whose jobs and industries are being threatened by technology.

At C4DR we are designing Opportunity Programmes & Insight Challenges and running a Corporate Foundry where we are building the digital businesses of tomorrow with startups and corporations alike.

Selling mechanism for digital assets from private sales to IEO to digital asset clearance network to syndicated multi platform trading…

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jason Finkelstein

VP, Investor Relations

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

212-206-1216

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-stars-cloud-announces-joint-venture-with-the-centre-for-digital-revolution-c4dr-300661758.html

SOURCE Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sevenstarscloud.com

