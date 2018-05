Seven Stars Cloud Announces New U.S. Headquarters in NYC's Financial District

The spatial footprint, which will include the entire 19th floor and provide up to 10,000 sq. feet of open and collaborative office workspace for current and future staff, will provide SSC with the opportunity for company expansion into additional products and services.

"Establishing our headquarters in the NYC's Financial District is consistent with our overall business strategy to transform Seven Stars Cloud into a more entrepreneurial and faster moving next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered fintech company that will allow us to attract and retain the talent needed to take the company to the next level. This is an exciting time for Seven Stars Cloud and marks a huge milestone for the Company, its employees, partners, customers and investors who will all benefit from the opportunities this location and expansion presents," said Bob Benya, President & Chief Revenue Officer.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jason Finkelstein

VP, Investor Relations

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

212-206-1216

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-stars-cloud-announces-new-us-headquarters-in-nycs-financial-district-300645378.html

SOURCE Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sevenstarscloud.com