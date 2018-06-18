Seven Stars Cloud Announces Richard Frankel and Manuel Ron to Oversee Digital Advisory Service Subsidiary, Red Rock Global Capital Ltd.

Red Rock Global Capital Ltd ("Red Rock"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a part of SSC's global partner sales and monetization network that enables the unlocking of value through tokenization, securitization, and fractionalization of assets into digital form. Mr. Frankel and Mr. Ron, via Red Rock, will provide advisory services, to further enhance SSC's blockchain-based financial solutions and Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform, across various industry verticals.

Mr. Frankel and Mr. Ron will serve as lead advisors, executives, and operators of Red Rock, in support of SSC's overall strategy to become the world leader in the creation and ownership of digital assets. Red Rock will focus on identifying monetization opportunities for SSC's digital asset focused operating activities.

Mr. Richard M. Frankel, a graduate of Ithaca College and Quinnipiac Law School, served for more than 25 years in public service, the majority of his career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Mr. Frankel led several FBI field divisions as the Special Agent In-Charge and also directed multi-agency initiatives and major response to threats against persons and property, while developing extensive liaison programs through outreach to entities in the public, private, academic and non- profit sectors, as well as with community groups. He currently serves as Counsel at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., where he focuses on Cybersecurity and White-Collar Crime & Investigations. Additionally, Mr. Frankel is an on-air contributor for ABC News in the area of Law Enforcement, Terrorism, and Intelligence.

Mr. Manuel D. Ron has participated in many international and domestic financial and business transactions either as an entrepreneur, principal investor, advisor, or capital arranger. Mr. Ron has served as Managing Director of Griffin Investment Management LLC, a New York subsidiary of UK-based Griffin Securities plc, and a Co-Manager of the Griffin Crossover Fund which focused on making private investments in public and private companies. Previously, he was the Chief Operating Officer of New York based DC Asset Management LLC where he helped launch the DC Opportunity Fund LLC, a hedge fund investing in the private securities of public U.S. companies.

Mr. Ron earned a Juris Doctorate from the St. John's University School of Law and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

SSC Chairman & CEO Bruno Wu, stated, "Mr. Frankel's breadth of experience across regulatory, compliance, intelligence, and investigative matters will be of great value to SSC and will allow the Company to leverage and capitalize on his public and private sector networks across blockchain-related market opportunities. Mr. Ron's 25 years of experience in the financial, investment, and venture capital space will allow SSC to rapidly expand its portfolio of Digital Finance products and market opportunities across, while capitalizing on the securitization of assets that fit within SSC's overall ecosystem. As the Company rapidly moves to create a blockchain and AI powered ecosystem, and further extend its strategic partnerships and distribution channels globally, both Mr. Ron and Mr. Frankel's vast expertise and far-reaching networks will be an important element to furthering SSC's strategy."

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. The Company facilitates and enables the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era. SSC acts as the manager and service provider of an ecosystem for securitization and digital currency tokenization as well as trading system integration.

