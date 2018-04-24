Seven Stars Cloud Appoints M. Chad Arroyo as Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Arroyo, whose core experience includes technology strategy and project management leadership roles across small to large scale organizations in the public, private, and defense sectors, will report to Mr. Robert G. Benya, who became SSC's Chief Revenue Officer in October of 2017. Both roles are newly-created and showcase SSC's ongoing evolution as a company that prides itself on innovation and driving high-impact business outcomes for its partners, customers, clients and shareholders.

Mr. Arroyo will oversee the integrated product development, marketing and communication strategy to customers and partners, including orchestrating a seamless, customer experience across channels.

"Chad's passion for and expertise in marketing, global interoperability, advanced computing platforms and blockchain technology reflect the disruptive qualities that make him the ideal candidate to build the SSC brand and drive value across our ecosystem and partner network," said Mr. Benya. "Chad will be a key asset in SSC's mission to innovate on and smartly deliver SSC's product offerings in today's fast-paced and dynamic operating environment. It is a pleasure to bring Chad onto our senior management team."

Prior to joining Seven Stars Cloud, Mr. Arroyo worked as a Technology Strategy Consultant for Deloitte and during his 7 years of active duty service in the US Navy, he specialized in Defense telecommunications and enterprise software solutions. Mr. Arroyo earned his Bachelors of Science in Information Technology from the US Naval Academy and his MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jason Finkelstein

VP, Investor Relations

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

212-206-1216

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-stars-cloud-appoints-m-chad-arroyo-as-chief-marketing-officer-300635321.html

SOURCE Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sevenstarscloud.com

