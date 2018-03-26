Seven Stars Cloud Launches First Super Intelligence Produced Utility Token for Crude Oil Index

Seven Stars Energy Pte. Ltd., a business entity registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore, is the provider of the crude oil data licensed to BBD Digital Capital Group, which is 60% owned by Seven Stars Cloud. BBD Digital Capital Group, a leader in big data solutions, financial risk management and service, will produce commodity index products using dynamic ontology based super intelligence by deploying multi-dimensional dynamic data analysis and a valuation metric known as Digital asset Return ("DaR"). The algorithm producing the DaR marks a substantial advance over legacy static valuation models by enhancing trading and risk management strategies. The commodity index products (or digital assets) will then tokenized for global trading.

Gold Glory Blockchain Company, Inc. ("GGB") is the blockchain technology provider helping to tokenize assets based on the Ethereum network, the smart contracts platform powered by ether. Tokens are securely stored and tradable on the blockchain in multi-signature custodian wallets that allow for the settlement of tokens on the Digital Asset Issuance and Trading Platform.

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered, Fintech company. By managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets such as commodities, currency and credit into the asset digitization era, SSC provides asset owners and holders a seamless method and platform for digital asset securitization and digital currency tokenization and trading.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

