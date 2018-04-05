Seven Stars Cloud President & Chief Revenue Officer Robert Benya to Participate in a Panel Discussion at Stanford University Entitled: A New Era of Economy Powered by Blockchain

"On behalf of Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., I'm delighted to participate in this important forum along with some of the world's leading Blockchain thought leaders," said Mr. Benya. "As a leading producer and enabler of asset digitization, Blockchain provides service and product value to our clients and partners through infrastructure interoperability, democratizing value chains, reducing transaction costs, optimizing the allocation of resources and providing risk management tools. By managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets such as commodities, currency and credit into the asset digitalization era, SSC hopes to provide asset owners and holders a seamless method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization and trading. SSC's focus will be on providing products and services with greater transparency, automation and security and the Company foresees Blockchain technology being a crucial component in delivering these powerful and essential elements."

