Seven Stars Cloud to Report Q1 2018 Results and Host Earnings Call Tuesday, May 15

Webcast Link: via 'Events & Presentation' section of SSC's corporate website or https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/24571/indexl.html (link will be active closer to actual earnings release date)



Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107; (International): 201-493-6796

SSC management encourages investors to email their questions in advance of the webcast/call and time permitting, management will answer the submitted questions. Please email ir@sevenstarscloud.com.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered, Fintech company. By managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets such as commodities, currency and credit into the asset digitization era, SSC provides asset owners and holders a seamless method and platform for digital asset securitization and digital currency tokenization and trading.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jason Finkelstein

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

646-532-6468

