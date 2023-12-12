Seven Tips from Santa for Staying Healthy This Holiday Season

With the most wonderful time of the year upon us, Santa shares some advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle during holiday festivities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa himself is teaming up with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to invite the Greater Memphis community to continue participating in the Healthier 901 challenge to lose one million pounds amid the charm of festive feasting and treats. The aim of Healthier 901 is to encourage the community to make healthier choices, underscoring the importance of maintaining wellness even during the rush of holiday celebrations.

Extending beyond weight loss, Healthier 901 is fostering a culture of health and well-being through its exciting wellness experiences and the Healthier 901 app , engaging people of all ages in fun and accessible activities. This initiative is dedicated to helping individuals and families get and stay fit, encouraging them to make healthier choices, and spreading joy throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Joining forces with Healthier 901, Santa gives his exclusive tips for a healthy and heartfelt holiday season:

1 – 'Tis the season to stay hydrated.

Drinking plenty of water during the holidays is crucial. Water helps maintain your energy levels and supports overall well-being. Take sips throughout the day to keep yourself feeling merry and bright.

2 – Walkin' around the Christmas tree.

Physical activity is essential for your health. Incorporating movement – whether a brisk walk or a dance session – boosts your mood, aids digestion and keeps your body in good shape.

3 – Snack smart through the holidays.

Opting for healthier snacks alongside festive treats provides essential nutrients, helping to manage weight and maintain overall health. Balance is key for a nourished body and a happy holiday spirit.

4 – Wise portions make for jolly delights.

Enjoying holiday treats in moderation helps prevent overindulgence that leads to fatigue. By practicing portion control, you can savor your favorite foods while feeling your best.

5 – Take care amidst the bustle.

The holidays can be stressful. Taking moments to relax, practice deep breathing, or participate in activities that bring you joy can significantly reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being.

6 – Whisk up jovial feasting with a healthy twist.

Among the indulgences, infuse the holiday spirit into healthier recipes, opting for alternative ingredients in traditional dishes. Create vibrant delights that keep your celebrations both delicious and nutritious.

7 – Embrace restful nights this festive season.

Adequate sleep is vital for your body to recharge and function at optimal levels. Prioritize restful sleep to ensure you wake up refreshed and ready to embrace the holiday celebrations.

"To enjoy a healthier holiday season, we don't need to make drastic changes in our routine. Small choices like having one fewer cookie or festive drink can add up to big calorie-cutting moves," said Methodist Le Bonheur dietitian Leslie Ely. "Sprinkle in a 10 to 15 minute walk in your neighborhood or office space and you're well on your way to living a healthier life."

Is a healthier New Year You on your Christmas list? Mark it off now and register for Healthier 901 by visiting Healthier901.com. Follow the prompts to create an account and get started on your personal health journey.

Healthier 901 is powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and sponsored by Cigna Healthcare, Nike, Kroger, YMCA and Action News 5.

