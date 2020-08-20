Seven Ward, Smith & Hill Attorneys Honored in Best Lawyers 2021 Guide

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven trial lawyers with high-stakes commercial litigation and intellectual property law firm Ward, Smith & Hill are being honored in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review listing of top attorneys in their practice areas.

Since 2016, firm founder Johnny Ward has earned Best Lawyers honors for his work in intellectual property litigation. Name partner Wesley Hill and Of Counsel T. John Ward also received the same recognition, with name partner Bruce A. Smith singled out for his work in personal injury litigation for both plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Hill received additional honors for his patent law practice.

Firm partner Charles "Chad" Everingham IV earned recognition for intellectual property and patent litigation. This year, for the first time, partner Claire Abernathy Henry is being listed for her patent litigation expertise.

Firm partner Andrea L. Fair was selected for the inaugural listing of Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch," honoring attorneys early in their careers who exemplify professional excellence.

The Best Lawyers in America is compiled through a process of independent nominations, with prior nominees voting on the candidates, and editors making the final selections. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Ward, Smith & Hill is often recognized for its intellectual property and patent litigation expertise, receiving honors in Texas Super Lawyers and the 2019 legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2019, which features top global patent law firms.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

