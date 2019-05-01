Seven Ways to Get More Points & Win at Barona Resort & Casino During the Month of May

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With blooming flowers and the promise of sunny days ahead, it's a great time to get out and head to Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®. Here are the top seven ways to get more points, win and celebrate throughout the month of May at San Diego's Best Casino.

TGI Thursdays Multiplier Madness : Visit Barona for extra points on Thursdays in May from 10am-10pm! We'll spin the wheel each hour for the hourly multipliers. Players will get anywhere from 5X to 15X points !

: Visit Barona for extra points on in May from 10am-10pm! We'll spin the wheel each hour for the hourly multipliers. Players will get anywhere from ! Lucky 7's : Every Friday in May from 2pm-10pm , players have a chance to win $777 cash or Free Play! One winner will be drawn every 7 minutes!

: Every from players have a chance to win cash or Free Play! One winner will be drawn every 7 minutes! Cinco de Mayo : On Sunday, May 5 from 10am-10pm , Barona will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with 5X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points.

: On from , Barona will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with 5X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points. 5X Points on Mother's Day : Celebrate mom on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12 , with 5X points on slots and keno all day long! Video Poker players earn 3X points.

: Celebrate mom on Mother's Day, with on slots and keno all day long! Video Poker players earn 3X points. 13X Points: On Monday, May 13 from 10am-10pm , earn 13X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points.

On from , earn 13X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points. Armed Forces Day : Barona is honoring current and veteran military on Armed Forces Day. From 7am-7pm Saturday on Saturday, May 18 , get 12X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points.

: Barona is honoring current and veteran military on Armed Forces Day. From , get 12X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players earn 3X points. VIP Rapid Fire: Diamond and Platinum Card players, join Barona in May for a chance to win $1,000 Cash or Free Play every 15 minutes from 10am to 10pm! Diamond players are invited to play exclusively on Sunday, May 19 . Diamond and Platinum players are both invited to play on Sunday, May 26 .

Anytime "Playin' in the Rain" or "Beat the Heat" are activated, an additional 5X Points will be added. And, if it's raining in San Diego and 95 degrees at Barona, the point multiplier will be increased an additional 10X Points.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

