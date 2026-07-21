Seven Yachts Accelerates European Expansion With Appointment Of Jochem Eenkhoorn As Partner and Yacht Charter Director

Appointment marks a new chapter of international growth, digital innovation and exploration-led yacht charter

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Yachts is pleased to announce the appointment of Jochem Eenkhoorn as Partner and Yacht Charter Director, marking a significant new chapter in the company's evolution as it expands international presence and introduces a more connected, client focused approach to luxury yacht charter.

Jochem Eekhoorn appointed Partner & Yacht Charter Director at Seven Yachts

Established in Dubai more than 11 years ago, Seven Yachts has earned a strong reputation through its fleet of owned and managed yachts, highly personalised service and deep understanding of the UAE's luxury yachting market. While continuing to strengthen and expand its Dubai operations, the company is now significantly growing its global charter offering across the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and some of the world's most extraordinary explorer destinations.

With more than four and a half years of experience in the international yacht charter industry, Eenkhoorn brings extensive knowledge of global charter markets, client and owner representation and designing highly personalised experiences at sea. His appointment reflects the Seven Yachts' ambition to build on its established regional leadership while creating a truly international charter operation.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for both Seven Yachts and myself," said Jochem Eenkhoorn. "The company has built a fantastic foundation in Dubai over the past 11 years, and we will continue strengthening our owned and managed fleet in Dubai, while opening up a much wider world of charter possibilities for our clients."

"From the Mediterranean and the Bahamas to remote islands, polar regions and destinations that very few people will ever experience, we want to inspire our clients to go explore further, embrace adventure and discover what is truly possible onboard a yacht."

A key part of Seven Yachts' next phase of growth will be delivering a more seamless digital charter experience. The company is building a dedicated platform that will bring yachts, destinations, itineraries, charter experiences and client preferences together in one intuitive platform, replacing fragmented email conversations and outdated paperwork with a more efficient and personalised planning process.

"Technology should never replace the relationship between a client and their charter advisor," Eenkhoorn continued. "It should strengthen it. Our goal is to remove unnecessary complexity and give clients one place where their ideas, preferences and travel plans come together. The result is a smoother planning experience, clearer communication and more time spent anticipating the journey itself."

The appointment underscores Seven Yachts' ambition to become one of the world's leading luxury yacht charter companies offering clients not only exceptional yachts, but also a more personal, imaginative and forward thinking way to explore the world.

As Seven Yachts enters its next chapter, one principle continues to guide everything it does: intentionally few, impeccably served.

Media Contact:

Email: jochem@sevenyachts.ae

Phone: +971521217833

SOURCE Seven Yachts