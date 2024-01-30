SevenRooms Expands AI-Powered Personalized Messaging Capabilities with Acquisition of HeyPluto

The acquisition accelerates the company's integration of AI technology to strengthen its marketing suite and help operators drive profits and enhance guest experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenRooms, a leading marketing and operations platform for the hospitality industry, has announced its acquisition of HeyPluto, an AI SMS marketing platform used by hospitality and consumer brands to build and sustain authentic and mutually profitable relationships with their customers. This acquisition furthers SevenRooms mission to deliver personalized, revenue-generating marketing and loyalty tools to hospitality operators.

Through the acquisition, SevenRooms will continue to expand the ways customers can connect with guests — in line with the company's latest release, Private Line, an exclusive messaging line to give high-value guests - like VIPs, press, frequent diners and top spenders - an easier, faster way to get in touch with their favorite restaurants. The acquisition will broaden SevenRooms' marketing suite capabilities to help their customers make more money and increase loyalty while building deeper relationships with their guests.

"We are excited to announce our first acquisition and welcome HeyPluto into the SevenRooms family," said Joel Montaniel, CEO and Co-Founder of SevenRooms. "The team's expertise in AI and personalized messaging is essential to our efforts to scale personalized marketing and loyalty solutions for the hospitality industry. Together, we'll be able to help our customers market more effectively through automated tools and connect more deeply with their guests."

"This is a major milestone for the HeyPluto team as we continue to reimagine how brands and customers interact," said Shana Opperman, CEO & Co-Founder of HeyPluto. "SevenRooms and Pluto share the same vision of building true personalization at scale and creating interactions that are worthy of people's time, rather than sending generic messages from a company's database. Combining that with the power of SevenRooms' segmentation and data is going to be game-changing for operators and we couldn't be more excited to join forces with such a thoughtfully-led and intentionally-driven company."

Looking ahead, the HeyPluto acquisition allows SevenRooms to remain focused on innovation and reimagining the future of marketing and operations for the hospitality industry with new product features to come later this year.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a marketing and operations platform that helps restaurants unlock the full revenue potential of their data. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, the end-to-end platform enables operators to build direct guest relationships, deliver exceptional experiences, and, ultimately, bring guests back. The full suite of products includes reservation, waitlist and table management, online ordering, review aggregation, email marketing and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Bloomin' Brands, José Andrés Group, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Company, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Live Nation and Topgolf.

