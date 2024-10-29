SEVENROOMS PARTNERS WITH CURATOR HOTEL & RESORT COLLECTION TO ELEVATE GUEST EXPERIENCES, ENGAGEMENT AND LOYALTY

Partnership brings world-class technology offering to Curator members, helping them leverage data to transform hospitality with next-level guest experiences that drive revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenRooms, the leading CRM, marketing and operations platform for the hospitality industry, today announced its strategic partnership with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator"), a distinct collection of more than 100 independent hotels and resorts across the United States. This collaboration expands the opportunities for Curator's member hotels, enabling them to enhance guest experiences while driving revenue growth and cost savings.

Through this partnership, SevenRooms becomes a preferred vendor within Curator's comprehensive technology stack of hospitality solutions. Vetting technology that best serves the needs of independent hotels, Curator offers members optionality in selecting tools that enhance their operations, versus relying on one-size-fits-all solutions. Curator members can now access SevenRooms at preferred pricing, ensuring that each property can leverage the cutting-edge technology to capture valuable guest data, drive repeat business through advanced marketing tools, and optimize their operations. Through SevenRooms' powerful CRM and marketing suite, hyper-personalized campaigns are automatically created across email, text, and other marketing channels, leading to increased guest engagement, improved loyalty, and increased revenue and profitability.

"Independent hotels face unique challenges in today's competitive market, and our partnership with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is designed to empower these properties to thrive," said Joel Montaniel, CEO of SevenRooms. "By providing a platform that increases revenue and profitability automatically, we help operators of all sizes – whether luxury resorts or boutique urban properties – grow relationships with guests, integrate with the hotel tech stack seamlessly, and streamline operations. This enables independent hotels to compete more effectively while delivering personalized guest experiences at scale. Our technology will also help Curator properties offer one-of-a-kind experiences at their destinations across the world, leading to loyal guests that will return more often."

Curator's independent hotels and resorts will benefit from SevenRooms' ability to personalize every step of the guest journey, from reservations to events and experiences to operations and marketing. The platform's sophisticated data capture capabilities enable hotels to understand and anticipate guest preferences, creating a more engaging and memorable experience that encourages repeat business. For luxury properties like LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort or 1 Hotel San Francisco, this technology has proven essential in driving dining traffic and increasing profitability in their F&B outlets. Both larger resort property groups and smaller urban boutiques can similarly leverage SevenRooms to optimize guest engagement and improve revenue performance.

"SevenRooms empowers hotel teams to elevate the guest experience through its advanced data capabilities, robust marketing and loyalty tools, and seamless integrations," said Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development at Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. "Our members can now benefit from a platform that enables personalized engagement and enhances guest loyalty, while taking advantage of exclusive value, making it a smart all-around investment for their operations. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the best technology solutions to our independent properties, helping them stay competitive and profitable."

SevenRooms' key differentiator lies in its comprehensive CRM and guest engagement capabilities, which allow hotels of every size and scale to capture and utilize data across the entire guest journey –from reservations and events to marketing and operations. This deeper personalization and integration with other systems in a hotel's tech stack enables them to enhance guest experiences and drive repeat business more effectively than more reservation-focused platforms.

"We chose SevenRooms because it allows us to connect with guests on a deeper level," said Kendall Hanson, Director of Operations at 1 Hotel San Francisco. "Whether booking a restaurant reservation or a unique experience at our property, the data we capture through the platform enables us to deliver personalized experiences that keep guests coming back. The analytics from SevenRooms are unmatched compared to other CRMs. Hospitality is always top of mind for us, and SevenRooms helps us execute high-touch experiences for every guest."

For more information on how SevenRooms can help your hotel's food and beverage outlets enhance guest experience and engagement, visit www.sevenrooms.com .

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. The full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, referrals, email marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has more than 13,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Curator Hotel & Resorts Collection, Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Co., Maple & Ash, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Groot Hospitality, MLSE, Live Nation and Topgolf.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all resulting in value creation while allowing them to retain what makes them unique. Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.

