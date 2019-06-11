Seventeen Acosta Executives Named 'Top Women in Grocery' by Progressive Grocer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and Mosaic, a brand activation agency and division of Acosta that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community, announced today that seventeen of their executives have been named 2019 Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer.

Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all areas of the dynamic retail food industry. The list includes women hailing from some of the most admired organizations in the North American supermarket industry. This marks the fifth year Acosta's executive women were nominated for this prestigious award.

Seven winners were selected in the awards program's "Senior Leaders" category: Claudia Amlie, Chief Human Resources Officer; Teri Amthor, Vice President; Lee Esmond, Vice President, Mosaic; Claudia Keyes, Vice President, Operational Innovations; Tina Kubala, Vice President, Military; Tiffany Salmon, Senior Vice President, Pet Division; and Ashley Taylor, Chief Customer Officer.



Ten winners were chosen in the "Rising Stars" category: Jennifer Douglass, Director, HBC/GM Albertsons Team; Bridget Faughnan, Director of Grocery, Acosta Metro NYC; Megan Figliuolo, Senior Director, National Client Insights; Julie Haferkamp, Senior Account Director; Ashley Jarvis, Associate Account Director; April Kerlew, Director, Internal Communications; Kim Kristoff, Director, Business Development; Amber Murayi, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy; Stephanie Sosa, Senior Manager, Retail Business Strategy; and Amanda Tomek, Director, Research.

"We are thrilled to have so many of our exceptional women leaders recognized by Progressive Grocer," said Alejandro Rodriguez Bas, President and CEO of Acosta. "These 17 leaders represent more than 130 years of combined experience and commitment to the industry, and each one of them strives to reach new levels of success for our clients and customers every day. We are extremely proud of the impact they have made — and will continue to make — on our business and our team members."



The 2019 Top Women in Grocery winners are recognized in the June 2019 issue of Progressive Grocer magazine and will be honored at a networking event and gala awards celebration in November 2019.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a brand activation agency that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community. Our purpose is to Make the World a Better Experience and we do it by designing and executing integrated experiences that make brands more valuable In-Store, Online and in the Community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

