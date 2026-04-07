Seventeen BD&J Attorneys Named to 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a personal injury law firm serving all of California in matters related to car and truck accidents, construction accidents, commercial vehicle accidents, and more – proudly announces the inclusion of 17 of its attorneys on the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

After more than two decades serving injured clients in California, BD&J has grown in size and reputation, attracting many stellar attorneys to its ranks. The firm has recovered a collective $2 billion for its clients, work which has not gone unrecognized by some of California's and the country's largest and most respected legal organizations like Super Lawyers. This year, BD&J boasts a stunning 17 names on the Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Star lists. The decorated attorneys included are Amir Khalioun, Elizabeth Hernandez, Ellin Mardirosian, Garret Valerio, Giorgio Cassandra, Joseph Younes, Julian Sonnega, Kevin Danesh, Lauren Horwitz, Martin Kanarek, Maura Taillieu, Michael Daurio, Olivier Taillieu, Owili Eison, Rightly Perry, Sean Banafsheh, and Shawn McCann.

The firm continues its longstanding commitment to providing the best legal representation possible for individuals from marginalized communities and of differing economic means. "This just goes to show that you don't need millions for the biggest and best lawyer around," remarks Co-Founding Partner Kevin Danesh, "you need a lawyer who cares and will put you first, not their paycheck. That's what we're trying to do. It's great to see that hard work recognized."

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC