Seventeen Women Attorneys at Outten & Golden LLP Named to the 2019 Class of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Outten & Golden LLP, a premier law firm representing employees and executives in labor and employment matters, is delighted to announce that seventeen women attorneys were named to the list of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars for 2019.

"While we are certainly proud of the 28 lawyers at the firm who were selected," said partner Wendi S. Lazar, "the fact that a majority of our honorees are women is a reflection of our commitment to promote, mentor, and develop female and other diverse talent at our firm."

Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers rating service identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent investigation as well as peer nominations and peer evaluations combined with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Fewer than five percent of attorneys in the United States receive the Super Lawyers honor. All but one of the Outten & Golden women lawyers on this year's list have been selected multiple times:

Super Lawyers also recognizes "Rising Stars," outstanding attorneys under the age of 40 or who have been practicing for ten years or less. This group accounts for fewer than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the U.S. The Outten & Golden women attorneys named to the 2019 Rising Stars list are:

"Super Lawyers' recognition of our people – women and men – underscores Outten & Golden's first-class counsel of employees involved in workplace disputes, class actions, and transactions," said managing partner Adam T. Klein. "We are grateful to Thomson Reuters for these honors, and we thank our peers who year over year nominate and support us."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues - including bonuses, commissions, and stock option agreements; and advises professionals - including doctors and lawyers on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer - LGBTQ Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

