Seventh Annual Jets Cooking School To Kick Off August 15

For the second season, Jets Cooking School will be located at Bin 37 within the ShopRite of Greater Morristown. Jets season ticket holders can cook, drink and eat alongside Bin 37's all-pro chefs and Jets Legend Tony Richardson, while also watching the team play their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

To help prepare fans for the new tailgate season, the first class, as part of a collaboration with Avocados from Peru and ShopRite will feature fun Avocado infused recipes including a Jets Gameday Guacamole and a Falcon Brunch dish containing poached egg, peppered bacon and Peruvian Avocados.

The class will also provide attendees with hands-on instruction and lessons in mixology, where all attendees will receive a gift bag, including a kitchen accessory.

Thursday's class will be the start of multiple classes scheduled to take place throughout the season.

Visit newyorkjets.com/cooking-school for more details on each class theme, Jets Legend appearances and ticket information.

WHAT: Jets Cooking School supported by Calandra's, Clorox, Green Giant, and Victorinox Swiss Army



WHO: Bin 37 at the Shoprite of the Greater Morristown Chefs and Jets Legend Tony Richardson



WHEN: Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.



WHERE: Bin 37 at the ShopRite of Greater Morristown

178 Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, 07927



CONTACT: Meghan Gilmore, New York Jets, 973-549-4684, mgilmore@jets.nfl.com

SOURCE Avocados from Peru

Related Links

https://www.newyorkjets.com/schedule/events/cooking-school

