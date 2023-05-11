Seventh Annual Pet Anxiety Awareness Month Kicks Off This June

Pet Living with Kristen Levine announces initiative to help pet parents relieve fear, anxiety and stress in companion animals, which plagues an estimated 50% of pets

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Living with Kristen Levine , an online pet parenting guide offering expert information and product recommendations, today announced that the seventh annual Pet Anxiety Awareness Month campaign (PAAW) will be observed from June 1-30, 2023. The month-long observance aims to educate and assist pet owners who have dogs and cats that suffer from fear, anxiety or stress (FAS).

Renowned pet living specialist and FearFree-certified expert Kristen Levine launched the campaign in 2017 to ensure a central resource for pet owners existed to get up-to-date information and guidance on how to navigate caring for pets suffering from FAS, as well as increase awareness about solution-based products.

"According to 2022 studies by CEVA Animal Health, 57% of the estimated 95 million dogs in the U.S. suffer from FAS, while 60% of cat households note their cats demonstrate symptoms of stress and anxiety," said Levine. "Pet Anxiety Awareness Month was created to help pet owners recognize the signs of FAS in their pets and serve as a reminder for pet parents to speak to their veterinarian about how to manage anxiety and provide relief for our four-legged friends."

In addition to generalized anxiety, additional fears and phobias including noise aversion, separation anxiety, fear of unusual stimuli, anxiety at vet visits and more can result in a number of behavioral problems if left untreated, including destructiveness, self-harm, excessive vocalization and fear biting. The PAAW initiative was born out of a need to educate the pet care community about the different types of anxiety, triggers and symptoms in pets, and ultimately prevent families from relinquishing their pets due to the negative impact of FAS.

Finding solutions to pets' anxious behavior is critical since non-aggressive behavioral issues are among the top five reasons pets are surrendered to shelters, according to a study from 24PetWatch. However, even anxious pets that are not surrendered experience a reduced quality of life.

"With millions of pets across the country struggling with FAS, there's a greater need than ever for education and accessible resources to alleviate symptoms of anxiety," said Levine. "This year, we're excited to have new and returning industry partners on board to help pet owners identify the signs of FAS and to find appropriate solutions for their pets including consulting with their veterinarian."

Pet Anxiety Awareness Month industry content partners in 2023 include Fear Free, LLC , The American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB) and The Dog Nerds. Additional participating brand partners include DOGTV , a 24/7 digital TV channel with programming scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone and alleviate stress throughout the day; ThunderShirt , the original calming, wearable solution that helps reduce anxiety in dogs in a drug-free way; and ThunderWunders , a line of Dog and Cat Calming Chews recommended by veterinarians that promote rest and relaxation for pets.

For more information on industry partners supporting PAAW's mission, visit the PAAW website .For more information on signs of anxiety in pets, along with resources and treatments to tackle FAS, visit petanxietyawareness.com . You can also follow Pet Living with Kristen Levine on Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest for pet care tips and tricks year-round.

About Pet Living with Kristen Levine

Connecting pets, people, and brands for 30+ years, Kristen Levine is a renowned pet living expert, marketer, speaker, columnist, and social influencer. Today, she publishes the popular Pet Living with Kristen Levine website, an online resource to help pet owners live happier and healthier with their pets and serves as president for the pet and animal health marketing practices at French/West/Vaughan (FWV) . Previously, Levine's career in the pet industry has included serving as PR Director for the Tampa Bay SPCA and founder of the first pet-focused marketing agency, Fetching Communications. Kristen has been recognized for her leadership and advocacy with the Cat Writers Association Medallion Award, Pet Age ICON award and the Pet Age Women of Influence Award.

About Pet Anxiety Awareness Month

The seventh annual Pet Anxiety Awareness Month (PAAW) will be held in June 2023. The event was created by Pet Living with Kristen Levine. Industry supporters include veterinary and OTC calming solutions, the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB), and Fear FreeSM®. The event aims to educate and assist owners who have pets that suffer from fear, anxiety, or stress (FAS).

