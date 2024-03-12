Seventh Annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing to Benefit Greene County JROTC

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, May 31st, 2024, beginning at 8:00 AM EDT, at Beavercreek Golf Club, 2800 New Germany Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. For the second year, proceeds will fund a one-day, immersive experience at Air Camp for Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students from three Greene County Schools. Watch the video for the full story: https://youtu.be/MMSJNLIbXUw?si=WJDLAsSZ15PExktI

Rafi Rodriguez with Vince Russo and the representatives of Air Camp USA at the 6th Annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing 7th Annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing will benefit JROTC students in Greene County, Ohio to attend Air Camp in 2024

José "Rafi" Rodriguez, Colonel, (Retired) USAF, president of Rodriguez Financial Strategies, LLC, is the organizer and host of the event. "I started Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing to raise funds for causes dear to my heart, and I am grateful for the incredible community support," Rodriguez said.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Rodriguez joined the Air Force ROTC at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez, where he was a distinguished graduate. After a 26-year career in the Air Force, Rodriguez retired as a senior officer while serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Over the last six years, Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing, which Rodriguez describes as a "scramble," raised money for several regional organizations, such as United Way of Greater Dayton Area, and continues to grow. Last year's event exceeded expectations by several thousand dollars, allowing 40 students and their instructors to attend Air Camp.

Air Camp again was a natural partnership given Rodriguez's background, the region, and the goal—to support the youth of his community. Based in Dayton, Ohio, Air Camp, Inc. was founded in 2006 by Dr. Vince Russo and Dick Reynolds, Lieutenant General (Retired) USAF.

Russo currently serves as the organization's President and Chairman. "Early on, we decided to use aviation as the learning medium because the real language of aviation is math," he said. Our goal is to use aviation to help the students understand the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and inspire them to pursue careers related to those fields." More information about Air Camp is available at aircampusa.org.

This year's presenting sponsor is the White-Allen Auto Group / White-Allen Family of Companies in Dayton. Tim White is the president and grandson of the company's founder. White explained why his company has supported the golf outing for the last several years. "When you're dealing with the future of STEM education for the young members of society, that's a wonderful mission to get behind."

Rodriguez proudly chose "Rafi's Amigos" because he wanted it to be where people could enjoy a community event for a great cause. "Amigos" is the Spanish word for 'friends,' I consider this an event where friends come together, old or new, to support a common cause in our community," Rodriguez explained. "I hope people will come to support these future leaders of our country."

For more information on registering, becoming a sponsor, or donating, visit https://www.askrafi.com/events/7th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing. Please direct media inquiries to the event's public relations sponsor, GLD Communications , in Jamestown, Ohio.

Media Contact:

Jose Rafi Rodriguez

937-304-7393

[email protected]

SOURCE Jose Rafi Rodriguez