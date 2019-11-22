Seventh Annual U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference Spotlights Key Insights for Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading hospital and healthcare experts convened in Washington, D.C., Nov. 17-19, 2019, for the seventh annual U.S. News & World Report Healthcare of Tomorrow summit.

The conference explored the shifting healthcare ecosystem and examined key topics including the increased urgency of addressing the social determinants of health, how hospitals can best harness data and AI to improve the healthcare experience and what providers can do to prioritize the patient voice in care.

"For three decades U.S. News has kept pace with the rapid innovation of the healthcare industry, acknowledging and adjusting to the most important issues facing health leaders and patients alike," said Kim Castro, Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News & World Report. "Our forum continues to provide an environment for health professionals to collaborate, exchange ideas on shared challenges and discuss solutions to improve patient outcomes and care in this country."

Healthcare of Tomorrow featured a wide range of prominent speakers, including a fireside chat with Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, who shared perspective on the agency's recently announced hospital price transparency rules, strategic CMS initiatives meant to empower patients and her hope for industry collaboration toward the goal of improving the patient experience. Larry Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, also gave insights into innovative ways that the organization is serving healthcare consumers across the nation, including the company's push to localize care by making an effort to meet people in their communities. Dr. Larry Moss, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health System, also shared his perspective on how pediatric providers can and must address the social determinants.

Wright L. Lassiter III, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System; Martin VanTrieste, President and CEO of Civica Rx; Dr. Farzad Mostashari, CEO of Aledade; Dr. Ninfa Saunders, President and CEO of Navicent Health; and Tom Skelton, CEO of Surescripts, also sat down for a roundtable discussion on bold moves being taken to improve the quality, efficiency and cost of care delivery in today's evolving healthcare landscape. Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle and American Hospital Association Vice President Molly Smith also participated in a discussion about the future of healthcare policy.

During a keynote luncheon on Nov. 18, Beam Therapeutics CEO John Evans and MIT scientist Dr. Feng Zhang shared insights into the latest advances and challenges related to CRISPR gene editing technologies. CBS Sunday Morning Host Jane Pauley also interviewed Dr. Julie Kaplow, Director of the Trauma and Grief Center and Chief of Psychology at Texas Children's Hospital, on children facing trauma and the lifelong effects of grief. To close out the session, a group of patients shared powerful personal stories and then took part in a panel discussion exploring ways to better prioritize the patient voice in healthcare. Participants included Tiffany Christensen, Vice President, Experience Innovation, The Beryl Institute; Jeff Goldenberg M.D. and Naomi Kirtner, Co-Founders, Talia's Voice: Projects for Patient Safety; and Liz Salmi, Senior Strategist, Outreach and Communications, OpenNotes.

The summit concluded with an in-depth forum on measuring value in healthcare featuring CMS Administrator Verma; Dr. Vincent Nelson, Vice President of Medical Affairs for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association; Dr. Vivian Lee, President of Health Platforms at Verily; Marvin O'Quinn, President and Chief Operating Officer of CommonSpirit Health; Dan Liljenquist, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Intermountain Healthcare; and Dr. Rachel Werner, Executive Director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. All the latest session highlights and coverage can be found here.

Conference sponsors included Texas Children's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Nemours, Intuitive Surgical, UT Southwestern, AdventHealth, Fujifilm Healthcare, Merck, Surescripts, CommonSpirit, HDR, and Sutter Health among others .

Industry professionals interested in learning more about U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow can visit U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow and sign up here for event information. The eighth annual conference will be held in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 18-20, 2020. For information on additional healthcare events produced by U.S. News, please visit U.S. News Live . The inaugural Community Health Leadership Forum will take place in April 2020.

