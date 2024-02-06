SEVENTH ANNUAL "VINCENT COUNTRY SAFE ZONE ACTIVITY DAY" THEMED DREAM BIGGER, ACHIEVE GREATER HELD AT MATT KELLY ELEMENTARY DURING SUPER BOWL LVIII WEEK IN LAS VEGAS, NV

Lead Sponsor Cigna Healthcare Provided Free Biometric Health and Skin Cancer Screenings to Faculty, Parents, and Community Members and Free Eye Exams and Glasses to PreK-5 Students Zebra Technologies Sponsored Leave-Behind Mural Designed by Courtney "Yard$" Haywood Joining the Team This Year are CBS Sports and Nickelodeon

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NFL legend and executive Troy Vincent, Sr. and his wife, Tommi A. Vincent, a renowned chef, podcast host, and philanthropist, hosted their seventh annual "Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day," a Love Thy Neighbor Community Development and Opportunity Corporation, at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas, NV during Super Bowl LVIII Week.

This year's event, themed - Dream Bigger Achieve Greater – provided over 350 students (pre-K-5) with a day of fun, food, empowerment, and sports activities led by the Vincent Family, NFL Legends and current NFL players, special guests, as well as Nickelodeon characters, the Las Vegas Raiders cheerleaders and mascot (Raider Rusher). CBS Sports, which will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII, and Nickelodeon, which will air a kids and family-centric, surprise-filled alternate telecast of the game, teamed with Vincent Country this year to capture and highlight the community-focused event.

Cigna Healthcare, now in its seventh year as lead sponsor of Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day, provided free eye exams and glasses to pre-K to 5th grade students and Cigna's Wellness In Motion mobile clinic offered free biometric health screenings and skin cancer checks to school staff and the community. As part of the day-long activities, Cigna Healthcare provided game stations for the children including a skills challenge and cornhole.

Tommi A. Vincent, co-founder of Vincent Country stated, "We host Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day during Super Bowl Week to provide a haven and full day of activities, fun, and empowerment for elementary school students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. Our family's personal commitment to community and our life's work is to uplift others and to always give back."

"We identify a school near the Super Bowl activities to bring excitement and to create a personal experience to an elementary school that is under-resourced and underserved. Our goal is to provide the students and teachers at Matt Kelly Elementary with a day of respite and to show the kids that they can dream bigger and achieve greater," said Troy Vincent, co-founder of Vincent Country.

"We are excited to once again partner with Vincent County and the NFL community to bring a full day of fun and fitness to the students at Matt Kelly Elementary," said Tim Vessel, Cigna Healthcare general manager for South Texas and Louisiana. "Today, we provided essential health screenings through our Wellness In Motion mobile clinic for parents, faculty, and the surrounding community. For the students, we conducted on-site eye exams and provided glasses to the students as part of our commitment to improve the overall health and vitality of children."

This year, several new activations took place at Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day including, NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest flag football organization in the U.S. The game was led by NFL Global Flag Football Ambassador Bobby Taylor an NFL Legend and 10-year veteran with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Members of the Women's National Football Conference Las Vegas Silver Stars were also on site to facilitate the flag football game and global football phenom Nausicaa Dell'Orto (Italy).

NFL FLAG wants to increase the number of kids participating, with an emphasis on increasing the number of programs in under-resourced communities. Through partnerships, NFL FLAG has brought flag football to thousands of schools, communities, and families around the country. Matt Kelly Elementary students served as captains and led the game for a fun, safe, competitive, team-building, and inclusive experience for the boys and girls.

"I am extremely humbled and honored that Vincent Country chose Matt Kelly Elementary as their school recipient to give our students an exciting, empowering, and memorable day," said Jerrell Hall, Principal, Matt Kelly Elementary School. "Troy and Tommi Vincent, the NFL former and current players, volunteers, and sponsors brought the Super Bowl experience here to our students. As they walk past the beautiful mural each and every day, they will look back and remember this amazing day for a lifetime," she concluded.

To signify this special day, Zebra Technologies once again sponsored a beautiful mural created by renowned muralist and Las Vegas native Courtney "Yard$" Haywood, facilitated by ThirtyThree Gallery [https://www.thirtythreegallery.com], founded by artist Chase R. McCurdy.

"We are honored to again sponsor the mural as part of Vincent Country's Safe Zone Activity Day and leave a lasting memory for the children who participated in the fun-filled day while supporting the artistic creation and work of the local artist," said Bill Burns, CEO Zebra Technologies. "Each year, we look forward to coming together and working closely with Vincent Country who shares our core values and commitment to give back to local communities. This year, we were delighted to truly make a positive impact on the students and staff at Matt Kelly Elementary School."

Microsoft Philanthropy leader Darrell Booker who is dedicated to racial equity and lead's the company's Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA) for Black and African American communities donated Brown Toy Box STEAM kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) to all students who were introduced to culturally representative educational games, toys, and a teaching workshop. Learn more about Microsoft's initiative at http://aka.ms/NTA and to learn more about Brown Toy Box visit https://browntoybox.com.

Another new on-site activation made available for the children was receiving free haircuts provided by NFL Legend Steven Jackson, co-founder of The Original Barber School (OBS) [https://theoriginalbarberschoollv.com]. Jackson played in the NFL for over a decade for the Rams, Falcons, and Patriots, respectively.

Continuing this year is the virtual fundraising component that accompanies Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day where a silent auction will raise funds to further benefit Matt Kelly Elementary School. This year's virtual team captains are NFL Legends: Troy Vincent, Sr., Takeo Spikes, Marcel Reece, and Steven Jackson. Details about the silent auction, which closes on February 9th, may be found here: https://givebutter.com/c/VincentCountrySafeZone/auction and the digital campaign can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2xzX_7uzjj/?igsh=MWh4NnA5MzF6cWZxZA==

While Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day is centered around children, Troy and Tommi Vincent believe that an important part of the well-being of the students is the unwavering support of the teachers, faculty, and staff. At the conclusion of the school day, the Vincents invited teachers and faculty to an empowerment luncheon led by Kim Anthony, a nationally acclaimed speaker, author, and founder of BrillianceMode. Kim led an exciting session with motivating stories, interactive activities and discussions which provided the teachers and faculty with tangible life application tools to implement and keep for future success. [https://www.inbrilliancemode.com/]

NFL current players, Hall of Famers, and Legends included Coach Eddie Mason, who facilitated and led the day long Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day exercise challenges and dance fitness fun, along with Troy Vincent, Sr., Shaun Alexander, Brandon Copeland, Thomas Davis, Gary Cobb, Takeo Spikes, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Steven Jackson, Tony Richardson, Bobby Taylor, Usama Young, and volunteers including NFL staff, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), and UNLV college students.

Later in the week, the Vincent's will host their signature luncheon Stay A While: Breaking Bread with the Vincents. Tommi Vincent, also known as Chef Tommi V. will collaborate with guest chef Charles Bell, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and distinguished personal chef who has been catering to local celebrities and athletes in Las Vegas since June 2019. Together, they will showcase their culinary talents through legacy-inspired cooking and the Vincent family will recognize the leadership at Matt Kelly Elementary School and thank sponsors.

About VINCENT COUNTRY: Vincent Country is the family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact. Developed by Troy and Tommi A. Vincent, the family is leading and enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking. Vincent Country is informed by a lifetime commitment to service, through this mantra the Vincent's established Love Thy Neighbor Community Development and Opportunity Corporation (LTN). Every year during the Super Bowl, the Vincents host multiple, community-focused events and partner with various organizations and companies, including school systems, food suppliers, and resource providers. Vincent Country pays homage to the accomplishments and the strength of the Black family unit and provides inspiration for families committed to building strong, secure, and sustainable relationships based on the principles of "Faith, Family, Food." For more information visit: www.vincentcountry.com

