Seventh Annual Women's Venture Summit Sept. 18-19, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19, Stella Labs and Ad Astra Ventures will host Women's Venture Summit , an event focused on activating female investors and improving access to capital for female founders. To date, the conference sponsored by Cooley LLP and Morgan Stanley has helped women raise more than $10 million in seed capital. Now in its seventh year, the first as a two-day virtual event, the Summit will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon PDT both Friday and Saturday.

There will be breakout sessions for investors and tracks for entrepreneurs, plus scheduled networking opportunities. Discussions will cover such topics as "Surviving COVID-19: How to Pivot During Crisis" led by Executive Director at Berkeley SkyDeck Caroline Winnett, Co-founder at Vizer Dylan Barbour, Senior Project Manager for Tech Women at Intuit Kimbra Brookstein and Women's Venture Summit Founder Dr. Silvia Mah; "How to Transition from Entrepreneur to Angel Investor" led by Founder and CEO of Varo Ventures Caroline Cummings; and "The Power of Inclusive Innovation" led by Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Alice Vilma. A session addressing mental health issues that plague entrepreneurs will be led by mental health clinician Andria Lavine, speaker and author Sabine Gedeon and founder Debbie Chen, Ph.D.

"Women's Venture Summit delivers on its promise year-over-year to spur investments in women-led businesses," says Raven O'Neal, executive director of Stella Labs. "Through timely conversations, networking and instruction, the Summit helps female founders connect with investors while also providing investors with access to deal flow."

Leading up to the event is a virtual Women's Fast Pitch Competition being held across six regions. The finalist from each region will compete on Day Two of the Summit and one winner will take home a $10,000 investment. Simultaneously, Stella Labs is working to activate more female investors and structure funding opportunities for pitching participants.

Also in advance of the Summit, Ad Astra Ventures will host its "Close the Gap" Investor Bootcamp which will equip accredited investors with the skills needed to overcome unconscious bias in venture investing. Coordinated as part of Women's Venture Summit, the event will take place on Sept. 14-15.

Ticket options include:

Entrepreneur/GA 2-day Pass: $40

Entrepreneur/GA 2-day Premium Pass: $65

Investor 2-day Pass: $75

Investor 2-day Summit plus 2-day Ad Astra Bootcamp Pass: $125

Investor 2-day Bootcamp ONLY: $99

Exhibitor Pass with Virtual Showcase "Booth": $120

Register at www.womensventuresummit.org/ .

