Seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Central Asian Project) opens in Xinjiang

China Daily

Nov. 8, 2023

China Daily:

The seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Central Asian Project) has been launched in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It offers youths and teachers from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative an opportunity to go deep into the captivating Xinjiang in an immersive manner, which promotes the exchange and mutual learning of science and culture. The Maker Camp, which opened on Nov. 6, runs until Nov. 11.

At the opening ceremony, students, teachers, and guests were treated to dance performances by students from Xinjiang University and Xinjiang Arts University, which was followed by a Magic Show of Science Popularization by Yang Zhiming, postdoctoral researcher at the China Research Institute for Science Popularization and a report on science popularization by Professor Zheng Yongchun, nicknamed Uncle Mars.

With music, teams of countries came on stage successively with their national flags. Two student representatives from China and Kazakhstan respectively delivered speeches. Deng Mingjiang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chairman of the Xinjiang Association for Science and Technology, addressed the students. Liang Yong, Deputy Secretary General of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, gave his speech and declared the official opening of the Maker Camp. Later on, guests and student representatives visited Xinjiang University State Key Laboratory of Chemistry and Utilization of Carbon-Based Energy Resources and Xinjiang University Engineering Training Center, marking the beginning of students' study tour.

This Maker Camp is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), China's Ministry of Science and Technology and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and its co-organizers include the Children & Youth Science Center of CAST (CYSCC), Xinjiang Association for Science and Technology, the Science and Technology Department and the Education Department of Xinjiang, the Xinjiang branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Association for Science and Technology, Xinjiang University, the People's Governments of Urumqi and Karamay.

The Maker Camp runs under the theme "Dream of Future Science, Dedication to Better World", with four sections focusing on technology, culture, ecology and cooperation", featuring an idea of "2510", which stands for two ceremonies, five scientific lectures and 10 science popularization and cultural exchange activities. It aims to build a platform for science and cultural exchange and exhibition for students and teachers from relevant countries.

Participants consist of teachers and students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and more than 100 students and teachers from Xinjiang, China. In addition to visits to Xinjiang University, Shihezi University and the state key laboratories, the Maker Camp features a science teacher workshop, stargazing at the Nanshan Astronomical Observatory, and face-to-face discussions with scientists, through which participants can interact with and learn from experts.

In the five days, participants pay a visit to Xinjiang Museum, engage in scientific and cultural research, learn about Xinjiang's history, explore the Xinjiang Natural Museum to gain insights into the natural geography, ecology, and biology of Xinjiang, and get a taste of Xinjiang's specialities at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar. They also attend science courses about artificial intelligence for young people and youth aerospace technology innovation with Xinjiang's young students.

Since the initiation of the Maker Camp in 2017, it has welcomed teachers and students from more than 70 countries and regions. It has been listed as one of the practical collaboration projects of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and has earned a reputation for science popularization with far-reaching significance.

