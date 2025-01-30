Seventh Generation Appoints Kathleen O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer

Green products company selects former Weleda CEO to represent its next chapter of leadership to drive innovation and growth in the sustainable cleaning category

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Generation, a leader in plant-based household cleaning products, today announced it has named Kathleen O'Brien to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). O'Brien's leadership will usher in the next phase of the company's journey, focusing on accelerating growth, advancing innovation, and championing its mission to create a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable future for the next seven generations.

Kathleen O’Brien has been named Chief Executive Officer at Seventh Generation.

This is O'Brien's return to Seventh Generation where she previously served as Vice President of Sales. Within that role, she was responsible for driving revenue growth across product lines for the business and developed a deep understanding of the brand's approach to business with sustainability at its core. As CEO, O'Brien is focused on recruiting new consumers, innovating in service of the consumer and proving the triple bottom line – that a company can successfully pursue profit while also benefiting people and planet.

"Seventh Generation has always been bigger than the products it makes – with a steadfast commitment to standards, sustainability and as a champion B-Corp. I've carried its values with me throughout my career as a leader in mission-driven business," said Seventh Generation CEO Kathleen O'Brien. "I'm honored to take on this role to bring new growth and innovation to the green cleaning category while also championing our mission."

Prior to rejoining Seventh Generation, O'Brien served as North America CEO for Weleda, a global leader in clean beauty. In this role, she spearheaded business growth with a mission-oriented mindset by emphasizing sustainability through ethical sourcing, collaborative farming partnerships, and the use of natural ingredients. Her career began in sales at Unilever before moving to marketplace initiatives at PepsiCo. O'Brien holds a BS in accounting from Le Moyne College and currently resides in Vermont with her family.

Seventh Generation has a history of transforming commerce, championing climate justice and equity, fostering the health of our environment, and inspiring a consumer revolution to nurture the health of the next seven generations. For more information, visit www.seventhgeneration.com/insideSVG/mission.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home – and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation products and to find store locations, explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

SOURCE Seventh Generation