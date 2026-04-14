Seventh Generation Partners with Keke Palmer to Prove You Don't Need Anything Extra for a Powerful Clean

Bio-based cleaning products pioneer launches celeb-backed "Don't Do Extra Campaign" celebrating being extra in life – not in your cleaning products

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Generation, a leader in bio-based cleaning products, today unveiled a new brand campaign, entitled Don't Do Extra. This launch, brought to life with the help of actress, singer, podcaster and television host Keke Palmer, underscores Seventh Generation's commitment to delivering the clean you need, without any extra ingredients like dyes and artificial fragrances. Each asset showcases how Seventh Generation's bio-based dish liquid delivers an effortless, lasting clean consumers can trust, so they can get back to enjoying life lived extra, from the gym to the pool and everything in between.

Keke Palmer stars in Seventh Generation's new Don't Do Extra campaign, created in partnership with Artemis Ward. Speed Speed Keke Palmer stars in Seventh Generation's new Don't Do Extra campaign, created in partnership with Artemis Ward.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Keke Palmer to redefine what clean means in our Don't Do Extra campaign," said Kathleen O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Seventh Generation. "In addition to being a multi-talented powerhouse, Keke is an online icon who always keeps it real with her vivacious energy and humor. She's the perfect person to show consumers how you can be extra in life, without doing extra with your cleaning products."

Developed in partnership with strategy-driven creative agency Artemis Ward, the brand campaign is rooted in social-first content including a hero film, behind the scenes interview footage and other engaging clips that will be released across social and digital platforms ongoingly. Celebrity spokesperson Keke Palmer is a perfect fit: confident, self-aware, and unapologetically herself. And while she lives life to the fullest, she doesn't do the most when it comes to cleaning. Seventh Generation's bio-based power delivers a powerful clean that gets the job done and leaves nothing behind.

"I'll be the first to admit – I can be a little extra," said Keke Palmer. "But I'm also really intentional about where I put my time and energy, so my life runs smoothly. Partnering with Seventh Generation made so much sense for me because cleaning is one place I don't need the extra. Their products are free of artificial dyes and fragrances, powered by bio-based ingredients, and they just get the job done. I can be extra when I want to be – but not where it doesn't belong."

The campaign's hero film features Keke Palmer in her extra element: in full glam, on the treadmill, to the vibration plate, to sunbathing by the pool. Cut to dishwashing. Keke shows off the power of Seventh Generation, so she can clean her dishes with ease, without leaving anything extra behind, and then get back to – in her words – "literally anything else!" Don't Do Extra goes live today, April 14, and will continue to shine across digital and social media platforms.

Seventh Generation's dish liquid is 95% USDA Certified Bio-based and designed to deliver a powerful clean. The EPA Safer Choice certified formula fights tough grease, contains no dyes or artificial fragrances, and is available nationwide at retailers and online.

For more information on Seventh Generation and its complete suite of product offerings, please visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and powerfully effective household products. Our products are solutions for the surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home – and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of bio-based laundry, dish and household cleaners, and recycled paper products. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation products and to find store locations, explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

SOURCE Seventh Generation