Seventy-Eight Percent of Pediatricians Talk to Kids About Social Media and Mental Health: Is Your Child at Risk?

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from SSCG Media Group, Omnicom Health Group's healthcare media center of excellence, sheds light on the potential negative impacts of social media on children's mental health.

The survey, which polled 150 pediatricians from SSCG's proprietary healthcare professional panel, MAP MD™, found that social media has been noted as one of the main topics being linked to mental health discussions with children by 78% of pediatricians. Some of the biggest risks being observed as it relates to mental health and social media include body image, cyberbullying, depression, and anxiety, with "tweens," or children between the ages of 9 and 12, the most vulnerable.

"Our survey results highlight the profound impact of social media on children's mental health," said Debbie Renner, CEO of SSCG Media Group. "Pediatricians are seeing this firsthand in their practices and are concerned about the potential negative effects of social media on children's well-being."

The survey also found that pediatricians believe that social media can have positive impacts on children's mental health. For example, social media can provide a sense of community and connection for children, and it can help them feel less isolated, including children suffering from disease.

"Social media is a double-edged sword for children's mental health," said Renner. "It is important for parents to be aware of the potential risks and benefits of social media, and to talk to their children about how to use social media in a safe and healthy way."

The survey results suggest a window of opportunity to optimize children's mental health through early intervention. As pediatricians are already trusted sources of healthcare information, they are well-positioned to help parents navigate the challenges and opportunities that social media presents for their children. According to the survey, a significant majority (91%) of pediatricians agree that they should use their influence as healthcare professionals to educate parents about the social media impact on mental health.

"Pediatricians can play a vital role in helping parents understand the impact of social media on their children's mental health," said Renner. "By working together as allies, parents and pediatricians can help children develop healthy habits and use social media in a positive way."

About SSCG Media Group

As the Media Center of Excellence for Omnicom Health Group, SSCG Media Group (www.sscgmedia.com) is dedicated to building human connections between healthcare providers (HCPs), patients, and important life-science brands by pioneering innovative media strategies that encourage meaningful conversations and drive better patient outcomes. SSCG's core media service offerings include Audience Development, Media Strategy, Planning, Buying of Non-Personal Promotion (NPP), Research & Strategic Insights and Data & Analytics. SSCG leverages access to talent, tools and technology that accelerate brand growth for pharmaceutical clients.

SSCG Media Group is part of Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) —a global collective of over 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Health Group