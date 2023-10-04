Seventy-nine Percent of Americans Who Shopped This Past Prime Day State They Plan to Shop on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, According to Survey by Slickdeals

News provided by

Slickdeals

04 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

Only six percent were unaware of the October holiday shopping kickoff event 

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-nine percent of consumers plan to shop this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale (October 10 and 11), according to a survey conducted by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons. Another 18% are open to shopping the event if they see a good deal and only 3% state they do not plan to shop the sales. Just 6% of respondents were not aware of the October shopping event.

However, 57% feel there might be better deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday; and 39% report feeling burnout from the extended holiday sales shopping period.

Developed by Slickdeals and conducted via Suzy, the study of 1,045 nationally representative U.S. adults who shopped during this past Prime Day found that 27% of respondents plan to spend upwards of $241 during Prime Big Deal Days this year.

The top five categories in which consumers plan to buy are clothing, shoes & other apparel (70%), holiday gifts (65%), electronics (63%), furniture, household products and home improvement (46%), and household essentials such as toilet paper (43%).

In fact, 69% of respondents plan to shop for holiday gifts during Prime Big Deal Days and 24% would consider buying gifts if they find a deal they like. Only 6% think that the October timeframe is too early to begin shopping for holiday gifts.

Of those who revealed they also shop competitive sales offered by other retailers, 90% visit Walmart, 81% shop at Target and 60% turn to Costco.

More information is available here.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on September 22, 2023. The survey queried 1,045 nationally representative US adults who shopped during Amazon's Prime Day sale in July of 2023.

SOURCE Slickdeals

Also from this source

Americans Are Spending Less on Impulse Purchases in 2023 Than in Prior Years, According to Annual Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

Only Five Percent of Past Prime Day Shoppers State They Do Not Plan to Shop on Amazon Prime Day This Year, According to Survey by Slickdeals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.