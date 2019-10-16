Seventy Percent of Liver Cancer Cases in the US Could be Prevented

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Liver Institute (GLI), along with 33 other leading health and medical organizations, has issued a global call-to-action to increase the five-year survival rate for liver cancer from 18% to 36% by 2030.

Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, accounting for more than 700,000 deaths each year1. In the United States this year alone more than 42,000 people will be diagnosed with liver cancer and more than 31,000 people will die from this disease2. The National Cancer Institute estimates that there were more than 83,000 people living with liver cancer in the United States in 20163.

"Liver cancer is one of the few cancers whose rates are rising instead of falling. Although we have new treatments on the market, few patients are diagnosed early enough or are linked to appropriate care fast enough to take advantage of all the treatment options available. We are pleased to join forces with over 30 organizations who support our bold goal to change these conditions and double the survival rate for treatable liver cancer patients by 2030," said Donna Cryer, founder and CEO of the Global Liver Institute. To see a full list of the organizations that have joined GLI in this initiative and view the proclamation go to www.globalliver.org/liver-cancer-proclamation

Unlike most other cancers for which the causes are unknown, the drivers of liver cancer are well known, identifiable, and therefore it is believed that 70% can be prevented with regular screenings and are treatable if diagnosed in early stages4. However, the signs and symptoms of liver cancer are often silent in the early stages which is why it is so frequently overlooked. Most often the first signs of liver damage may include yellowing of the skin (jaundice), right-sided abdominal or shoulder blade pain, or a lump in the right upper abdomen. However, many of the warning signs are non-specific, such as weight loss and fatigue. Men are three times more likely than women to develop liver cancer5. Several medical societies advise liver disease patients to get screened for cancer every 6 months.

"Every day I see patients who are diagnosed with liver cancer when it is at a late stage and the average survival is less than one year. Improved screening of people with liver disease for liver cancer will allow medical professionals to diagnose the cancer at an earlier stage when there is the greatest chance for cure. I look forward to working with GLI and their partners as they create a roadmap to doubling the survival rate for liver cancer in the next ten years" said Amit Singal, MD, MS, Medical Director of the Liver Tumor Program and Clinical Chief of Hepatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Federal legislation has been introduced this year that can curb the rising epidemic of liver cancer. The LIVER Act of 2019, H.R. 3016, is sponsored by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (NY) and would drive several public health initiatives that will help people of all ages, lifestyles, and ethnic backgrounds reduce their risk for liver cancer and related illnesses by enhancing the federal government's prevention, education, and disease surveillance capabilities while empowering local entities to promote treatment and raise awareness. The Global Liver Institute with American Gastroenterological Association, Hep B United and the Hep B Foundation and in collaboration with Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (NY) will be hosting an educational briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on October 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

During October, Liver Cancer Awareness Month, Global Liver Institute is proud to be spearheading two exciting awareness campaigns. GLI introduced The Burgundy Challenge: #LivingBurgundy. People across the country and the world can help GLI spread awareness about liver cancer by snapping a photo of themselves and loved ones living their lives in burgundy. Then post the picture on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #LivingBurgundy and tag three friends in the post asking them to do the same. You'll be helping to raise awareness and supporting people living with liver cancer. Our annual #OctoberIs4Livers campaign addresses all aspects of the liver cancer continuum with educational information and programs.

About the Global Liver Institute

The Global Liver Institute is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C., United States, with offices in the U.S. and Europe. GLI's vision is for liver health to take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with its prevalence and impact. GLI's mission is to improve the impact of the liver community by promoting innovation, collaboration, and scaling optimal approaches to eradicating liver diseases.

For more information, visit www.GlobalLiver.org, Follow us on Twitter @GlobalLiver, Facebook at www.facebook.com/GlobalLiver or Instagram @GlobalLiverInstitute.

1 https://www.cancer.org/cancer/liver-cancer/about/what-is-key-statistics.html

2 https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2019/cancer-facts-and-figures-2019.pdf

3 https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/livibd.html

4 ACS Cancer Facts and Figures 2019

5 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3992057/

SOURCE Global Liver Institute

Related Links

http://www.GlobalLiver.org

