Seventy-Six Percent of Online Language Students Prefer to Learn Through Conversation, Preply Study Finds

BROOKLINE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research by Preply, a platform for online language lessons, 76% of students spend the majority of their lessons speaking with their tutors. Ninety-five percent of students are satisfied with this structure.

The finding suggests that students are moving beyond traditional methods of learning languages, like curricula that emphasize grammar and vocabulary drills. Staples of classroom-based language learning, these methods are still at the heart of many modern language learning apps and programs.

Enabled by the Internet, students are embracing new possibilities for virtual language immersion. Thanks to video calling technology, students can have real conversations with native English tutors from anywhere in the world.

During the research, Preply surveyed 154 students taking lessons through its platform. Tutors on Preply offer lessons with a wide variety of methods, personalized for each student's needs and goals. Students can take lessons in 50+ world languages, including English, Spanish, French, German and Chinese.

