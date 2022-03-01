Seventy2 Capital Appoints Linda Whittington and Expands into Virginia

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital, a rapidly growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today that Linda Whittington joins as a Partner. Whittington will be spearheading the establishment of a new branch for the firm in Tysons Corner, VA. Jay Quimby also joins the team today as a Client Service Associate in Tysons Corner to build out Whittington's team and further the firm's geographic growth.

"Expanding into Virginia is very exciting for us, and the growing demand for independent solutions out there has not gone unnoticed," said co-Founder, Thomas Fautrel.

Whittington transitions from over 6 years with Wells Fargo Advisors and over 7 years with Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management team.

"We couldn't have picked a better partner than Linda to meet the demand for independence in Virginia, she is a seasoned financial advisor with expertise grounded in the region," added Paul Carlson, co-Founder.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations, including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital .

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

