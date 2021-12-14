Seventy2 Capital Celebrates $2 billion AUM* Milestone on Fifth Anniversary

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the fifth anniversary of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management. For the founders, Paul Carlson and Thomas Fautrel, it is a double celebration as they are also pleased to announce having reached $2 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM).*

"These are meaningful milestones. Growing from $200 million of AUM in 2016 to $2 billion of AUM this year - fills me with immense gratitude," reflected Paul Carlson. He asserted, "We recognize that the trust bestowed on us by financial advisors and our clients is a critical factor in our growth."

"We have built a solid foundation over the past five years and the road ahead looks exciting," said Thomas Fautrel. He added, "I am grateful for the dedication, commitment and hard work of our advisors. I am equally grateful for the clients we get to work with every day."

As financial advisors with decades of experience, the founders felt stifled by the wirehouse model and set out to build an agile team. Over the years, their focus has remained on providing solid investment strategies customized to each client's financial objectives.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, and CAIA® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

