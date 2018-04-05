Seventy2 Capital Founders Named Five Star Wealth Managers

BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row founders Thomas Fautrel, CRPC®, CRPS®, Partner and Paul Carlson, CIMA®, CRPC®, Partner, have been selected from thousands of advisers as Five Star Wealth Managers by Five Star Professional in conjunction with The Washington Post. Recipients of this award are recognized for their knowledge, exemplary customer service, depth of experience and success in helping clients meet their financial goals.

"Our clients, who include Fortune 500 executives, association executives and affluent individuals and families, have complex financial needs," Carlson says. "Our priority is to help our clients navigate through market cycles and stages of life. Many of our clients value our commitment to building long-lasting relationships and appreciate the discretion, integrity and dedication of the professional team that supports them. We are honored to be recognized among a distinguished group of advisors."

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program conducts comprehensive field research to identify top performers. Winners are selected based on 10 objective criteria, information collected from peers and firm leaders, as well as key performance indicators such as client retention rates. Industry experience is considered in award decisions, and all honorees pass a thorough review of regulatory history. Seventy2 Capital has been chosen for this honor in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The company's name originates from the "Rule of 72", an investment formula that speaks to prosperity, growth and the power of smart investing. It speaks to who we are and what our clients expect from us as their trusted advisers. Seventy2 Capital's principals draw on nearly 90 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms to ensure our client's success. Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving our clients has earned us some of the most advanced designations in the industry including the CIMA®, CFP®, CRPC® and CRPS®.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent private client firm that specializes in serving Fortune 500 executives, affluent families and successful individuals, and trade associations. We help them define their most important financial goals, design a plan to achieve them and consistently execute to make clients' aspirations a reality.

For 17 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisers and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of Dec. 31, 2017, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,333 owners and advisers in 633 practices administering over $104.7 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com.

Seventy2 Capital is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of five years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner's future performance. 1,417 Washington D.C. area wealth managers were considered for the award; 106 (7 percent of candidates) were named Five Star Wealth Managers. *To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony. 2015 -1,837 Washington, D.C. area wealth managers were considered for the award; 227 (13 percent of candidates) were named Five Star Wealth Managers. 2016 – 1,665 Washington, D.C. area wealth managers were considered for the award; 208 (13 percent of candidates) were named Five Star Wealth Managers.

