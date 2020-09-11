Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM Threshold

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than four years, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management has surpassed $1 billion in AUM more than quadrupling in size since it was founded in December 2016. It has done so by executing on a three-pronged strategy of acquiring experienced wealth management practices, recruiting the next generation of advisors and maintaining a steadfast commitment to helping clients' achieve their financial goals.

"We've been fortunate to have great clients who have supported us, provided numerous referrals and given us sage advice along the way," noted Paul Carlson, Co-founder and Partner. He added, "Likewise, we've had some great advisors and staff join the team at an opportune time in the industry when independence and innovation are more valued than ever."

"When we created Seventy2 Capital, we had big dreams but thought it would take at least five years to hit this milestone. We went into this venture with a core team that believed in our vision and have been instrumental to our growth. We couldn't have done it without them," remarked Thomas Fautrel, Co-founder and Partner.

Seventy2 Capital has also expanded its footprint from one to four offices in Maryland and has locations in Bethesda, Hunt Valley, Annapolis and Leonardtown.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal.* Visit Seventy2 Capital.

For 19 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,320 owners and advisors in 602 practices administering over $125 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, a separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0920-01160

* The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

