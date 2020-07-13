Seventy2 Capital Welcomes Andrew Hahn as Vice President and Financial Advisor

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Andrew Hahn, CFP® has joined the firm as a Vice President and Financial Advisor.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management Andrew Hahn, Vice President and Financial Advisor

Andrew is the latest in a string of advisors who have joined Seventy2 Capital after opting out of the wirehouse model. Andrew has spent nearly 19 years assisting clients in pursuing their financial goals. He comes to Seventy2 Capital from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management after 13 years there and a subsequent position with UBS Wealth Management. Prior to launching his advisory career, Andrew started and ran several businesses in printing, publishing and IT.

According to Paul Carlson, Co-founder of Seventy2 Capital, "Andrew brings vast experience and a dedication to providing his clients with the highest quality of service. We believe that his longevity in the industry and the knowledge that comes with that are important in helping clients navigate current market conditions. I have no doubt that Andrew will be a valuable contribution to our team and we look forward to supporting him to grow his business."

Andrew is known for taking a hands-on role in making sure his client's needs are always met with the highest level of attention and care through every step of the financial life cycle. He has experience and a passion for assisting families who have members with special needs or disabilities to address the additional financial challenges present in these situations.

"As a former business owner, I am excited about the opportunity to take more control of my business as a member of an independent, private client team," said Andrew. "This freedom to serve my clients' needs in the way I know how is of utmost importance to me and I believe that Seventy2 Capital shares that commitment."

Andrew is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) practitioner and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®) and Certified Professional Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®) designations. In addition to his professional endeavors, Andrew serves as a member of the Board of the Abilities Network and the Children's Guild and is a Rotarian.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 19 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,320 owners and advisors in 602 practices administering over $125 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, a separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0720-01146

