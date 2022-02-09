Seventy2 Capital Welcomes Emily McManaman

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today that Emily McManaman will join as Human Resources and Operations Director. McManaman has over 15 years of experience in the areas of recruiting, HR management and operations. "We are excited to continue to build our human capital infrastructure as an attractive resource for advisors to serve their clients. Emily's ability to match talent to our growing needs will be a huge asset," said co-Founder, Paul Carlson.

McManaman will work with senior management to align human resource and operational needs to Seventy2 Capital's growing advisor and client base. She will make a strategic contribution to the firm's culture by identifying and recruiting service-oriented talent. McManaman's background as a recruiter and human resource professional make her well suited to meet the needs of Seventy2 Capital's growth.

McManaman is a native of California but resides in Montgomery County since the age of 3. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland.

