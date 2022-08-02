Seventy2 Capital Welcomes Thomas Palazzo

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital is excited to announce that Thomas Palazzo has joined as a Financial Advisor. Tom brings over 15 years of experience in traditional and alternative investments, tax mitigation strategies, liability management and protection planning including life and LTC insurance, as well as charitable giving.

"Tom is a strong addition to the team during an exciting period of growth at our firm. His deep reservoir of specialties will enhance our overall offerings, while our independent structure will help him strengthen his already high standard of customer service," said Co-founder, Paul Carlson.

Tom will work with the team at Seventy2 Capital to craft solutions and strategies that align with his clients' objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and liquidity needs. Tom takes pride in getting to know his clients on a personal level and believes they deserve exceptional value and attention from their financial advisor.

A native of Long Island, Tom has lived in the Greater Washington area since graduating from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in both Finance and Financial Planning. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation and was awarded the Five Star Wealth Manager* designation in 2019 and 2020.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his three children and his wife, Heather.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

