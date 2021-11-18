Seventy2 Capital Welcomes Three Team Members to Its Burgeoning Hunt Valley Office

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, D.C. – Baltimore area, announced today that David Anderson and Derek Ehman have joined the Hunt Valley team as senior vice presidents and financial advisors. Sandy Shaeffer joins them as a senior registered client associate.

David, Derek, and Sandy have all joined Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management from Truist Advisors. David has over 40 years in the industry and credits the success of his practice to consistent adherence to his guiding principles of staying focused on his clients' investment goals, the big picture, and a long-term strategy.

Derek's relationships with his clients are founded on mutual trust, respect and patience for long-term growth. Derek considers a client's financial objectives, paying particular attention to risk tolerance, in helping to formulate an investment strategy.

Sandy's 30 years in the industry have been on the operations and administrative side of the business supporting financial advisors and their clients with communications, account opening and reporting. She will continue to work closely with David and Derek in this capacity at Seventy2 Capital.

On joining Seventy2 Capital, David said, "Working under an umbrella dedicated to the best interests of our clients and gaining the agility of an independent platform provides a fertile environment to continue advising clients." Derek added, "I am excited about this next chapter with Seventy2 Capital both for the benefit it brings to my clients and my own professional growth."

Seventy2 Capital Partner, Troy Elser said, "I am thrilled to have Dave, Derek and Sandy onboard at Seventy2 Capital. With decades of advisory experience in the industry, both are seasoned professionals, adept at taking care of clients. This addition builds on the breadth and depth of the fantastic group of advisors and staff we have here at Seventy2 Capital."

David, Derek and Betty have joined the Hunt Valley Office of Seventy2 Capital. They are part of a growing list of advisors and client service professionals who have made the move from large banks and wirehouses to Seventy2 Capital.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, and CAIA® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital .

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-1121-03507

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandy Corcoran Carlson

[email protected]

301-298-2230

SOURCE Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management