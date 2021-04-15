Seventy2 Capital's Hunt Valley Team Adds Experienced Client Service Associate

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced that Paul Hofmann joined its Client Service Team from UBS Wealth Management.

"This is a huge win for our team in Hunt Valley," says Troy Elser, Partner and head of the practice's Hunt Valley office. "Paul has valuable experience gained over 20 years in client services and will play an important role in helping us maintain a high level of service and expertise for our clients as we continue to expand the team in the Baltimore area."

Prior to Seventy2 Capital, Paul spent 10 years at UBS Wealth Management and previously held roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Alex, Brown and Sons.

Paul Hofmann added, "It has always been my goal to enhance the day-to-day client experience. This is a great opportunity to do that with an entrepreneurial team of advisors who value my years in the industry as a client service professional."

Paul will be located in the Seventy2 Capital Hunt Valley office. For more information on Seventy2 Capital and Paul, please visit: www.seventy2capital.com.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD with $1.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).i With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, its advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

* The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,350 owners and advisors in 537 practices administering over $144 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0421-01757

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandy Corcoran Carlson

[email protected]

301-298-2230

i As of April 2021

SOURCE Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

